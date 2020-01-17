 Press Release

Top Manufacturers of CNG ISO Tank Container, With Market Sales, Revenue, and Price: Hexagon Composites, Luxfer Group, Quantum Technologies, Everest Kanto Cylinders

CNG ISO Tank Container Market research reports bless your business with the wise market statistics and provide you the competitive analysis that boosts your marketing strategies. CNG ISO Tank Container report overviews on business revenue, market share and size, status and prospects, gross margin etc. The report also gives comprehensive analysis on CNG ISO Tank Container market segmentations on the basis of top key manufacturers, product types, end use applications and geographical regions. 

About CNG ISO Tank Container:

CNG ISO Tank Container is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels. And the tank meets ISO international standards.

The report focuses on international major leading business players with info such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment, and downstream consumers’ analysis also are carried out. What’s additional, the CNG ISO Tank Container industry development trends and promoting channels are analysed.

Some of the Major companies which drives the CNG ISO Tank Container industry are Hexagon Composites, Luxfer Group, Quantum Technologies, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Praxair Technologies, Faber Industrie,.

Scope of the CNG ISO Tank Container Report:

  • This report focuses on the CNG ISO Tank Container in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • The CNG ISO Tank Container industry is relatively concentrated, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe. Limited refueling infrastructures, and higher prices of composite cylinders, are some of the factors that hinder the growth of the CNG ISO Tank Containers/cylinders. Rising price of raw materials such as metals, glass fiber, carbon fiber, and other components used in manufacturing of CNG ISO Tank Containers/cylinders are the few challenges inhibiting the growth of the CNG ISO Tank Containers/cylinders market.
  • In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Hexagon Composites, Luxfer Group, Quantum Technologies, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Praxair Technologies, Faber Industrie and etc.
  • The worldwide market for CNG ISO Tank Container is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 65 million US$ in 2023, from 56 million US$ in 2017, according to a new research study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

    < 25 FT
    25-35 FT
    > 35 FT

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

    Vehicles Transportation
    Others Transportation

    Subsequent 15 Chapters to profoundly shows the global CNG ISO Tank Container market 2019:

    Chapter 1: CNG ISO Tank Container Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force

    Chapter 2: Top manufacturers of CNG ISO Tank Container, with sales, revenue, and price of CNG ISO Tank Container, in 2017 and 2018

    Chapter 3: Competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018

    Chapter 4: Global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of CNG ISO Tank Container, for each region, from 2014 to 2019

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: CNG ISO Tank Container market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions

    Chapter 10 and 11: CNG ISO Tank Container market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019

    Chapter 12: CNG ISO Tank Container market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15: CNG ISO Tank Container sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

