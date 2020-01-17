UV inkjet printer Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global UV inkjet printer Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

UV Inkjet Printers are UV Inkjet Printers. They use LED chips as illuminants. LED chip is an indispensable core component of UV Inkjet Printer’s light curing setup. Because LED chip is a cold light source, UV Inkjet Printer using LED chip fundamentally solves UV mercury inkjet compared with traditional mercury lamp.

Asia-Pacific has the largest global quantity in UV Inkjet Printer market, while the North America is the second production market for UV Inkjet Printer in 2017.

In the industry, EPSON profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Canon and Durst ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.76%, 12.50% and 7.12% in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the UV inkjet printer market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1370 million by 2024, from US$ 1150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in UV inkjet printer business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of UV inkjet printer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the UV inkjet printer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Small and Medium Format

Large Format

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial and Signage

Industrial

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

EPSON

Canon

Durst

Fujifilm

EFI

MIMAKI

JHF

Roland

MUTOH

KINGT

Domino Digital Printing

Agfa Graphics

Techwin

HP

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global UV inkjet printer consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of UV inkjet printer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global UV inkjet printer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the UV inkjet printer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of UV inkjet printer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

