2018-2025 Travel Duffel Bags Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast

Global Travel Duffel Bags Industry

This report studies the global market size of Travel Duffel Bags in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Travel Duffel Bags in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Travel Duffel Bags market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The travel duffel bag is smaller than a suitcase, bigger than a tote and is a perfectly sized carryall for a long weekend. There are variety of bags like nylon duffel bags, leather duffel bags, and wheeled duffel bags.

Factors such as the populace’s rising disposable income and increasing spending on travel are expected to propel the sale of travel duffel bags until 2023.

The North American region dominated the global market for travel duffel bags due to factors like the recent increase in outbound and domestic travel and tourism, and the rising focus on internet retailing.

In 2017, the global Travel Duffel Bags market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Travel Duffel Bags market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Travel Duffel Bags include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Travel Duffel Bags include

Eagle Creek

Luggage America

Netpackbag

Samsonite

Market Size Split by Type

Less Than 1kg

1kg to 2kg

2kg to 3kg

3kg to 4kg

Above 4kg

Market Size Split by Application

Company-Owned Stores

Online Stores

Specialist Retail Stores

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Travel Duffel Bags market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Travel Duffel Bags market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Travel Duffel Bags manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Travel Duffel Bags with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Travel Duffel Bags submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Travel Duffel Bags market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Travel Duffel Bags Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Travel Duffel Bags Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Less Than 1kg

1.4.3 1kg to 2kg

1.4.4 2kg to 3kg

1.4.5 3kg to 4kg

1.4.6 Above 4kg

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Travel Duffel Bags Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Company-Owned Stores

1.5.3 Online Stores

1.5.4 Specialist Retail Stores

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Travel Duffel Bags Market Size

2.1.1 Global Travel Duffel Bags Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Travel Duffel Bags Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Travel Duffel Bags Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Travel Duffel Bags Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Travel Duffel Bags Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Travel Duffel Bags Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Travel Duffel Bags Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Travel Duffel Bags Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Travel Duffel Bags Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Travel Duffel Bags Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Travel Duffel Bags Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Travel Duffel Bags Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Travel Duffel Bags Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Travel Duffel Bags Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Travel Duffel Bags Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Travel Duffel Bags Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Travel Duffel Bags Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Travel Duffel Bags Sales by Type

4.2 Global Travel Duffel Bags Revenue by Type

4.3 Travel Duffel Bags Price by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Travel Duffel Bags Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

6.1 North America Travel Duffel Bags by Countries

6.1.1 North America Travel Duffel Bags Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Travel Duffel Bags Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Travel Duffel Bags by Type

6.3 North America Travel Duffel Bags by Application

6.4 North America Travel Duffel Bags by Company

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Eagle Creek

11.1.1 Eagle Creek Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Travel Duffel Bags

11.1.4 Travel Duffel Bags Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Luggage America

11.2.1 Luggage America Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Travel Duffel Bags

11.2.4 Travel Duffel Bags Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Netpackbag

11.3.1 Netpackbag Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Travel Duffel Bags

11.3.4 Travel Duffel Bags Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Samsonite

11.4.1 Samsonite Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Travel Duffel Bags

11.4.4 Travel Duffel Bags Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

