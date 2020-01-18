A2P Messaging Market Technology Advancements and Demands 2019 to 2022

“Global A2P Messaging Market (2019-2022 Edition)”, provides analysis of the global A2P messaging market and its segments, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, market share and economic impact of the industry. The report also provides the analysis of global SMS market by traffic and by segments.

The report includes the detailed regional analysis, covering market size and growth for A2P messaging market for the following regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Latin America and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Growth of the overall global A2P messaging market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global A2P messaging market is highly fragmented with various players. The Carlyle Group (Syniverse Technologies), CLX Communications AB, Infobip Ltd. and Twilio are some of the key players operating in the A2P messaging market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

This independent 54 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With tables and figures examining the A2P Messaging market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2022.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the Global A2P Messaging market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done.

SMS is a text message service, that allows mobile devices to exchange short text messages by using standardized communication. The SMS is the most effective way of mobile messaging, as it is secure, have reach on all types of phones, do not require phone to download anything, etc. The SMS are of two types: A2P messages and P2P messages. The P2P messages are those exchanged between persons.

A2P messaging implies application to person messaging. An A2P SMS is an SMS message which is sent from a web based application, to a mobile subscriber. There are many uses of A2P messages, such as alerts, notification, banking updates, one-time password, appointment reminders, etc.

The A2P messaging market can be segmented on the basis of traffic, tools, application and verticals. On the basis of traffic, the market can be divided into national SMS and multi-country SMS. On the basis of tools, the A2P messaging can be divided into cloud API messaging platform and traditional and managed messaging services. The different verticals in which A2P messaging is used are: health, hospitality, retail, transport, gaming, financial institutions and others. The A2P messaging has various applications, such as push content services, interactive services, promotional campaigns, CRM services and others.

The global A2P messaging market has increased with a healthy growth rate over the years and is expected to increase further during the forecasted period (2018-2022). The global A2P messaging market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing population, rising smartphone connections, increasing mobile payments market, growing retail industry, the use of SMS for marketing and customer relation management. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as grey routing, cumbersome traditional telecom infrastructure and a few challenges for MNOs (partial realization of revenue.)

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for company executives, marketing executive, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, market size, and development trends of A2P Messaging market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to get a holistic understanding of the competition in A2P Messaging Market Carrier.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

