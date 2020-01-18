Air Container Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
The following manufacturers are covered
- Cargo Composites
- DokaSch GmbH
- Envirotainer
- Granger Aerospace
- Nordisk Aviation
- Norduyn Inc.
- PalNet GmbH
- Satco Inc.
- VRR-Aviation
- Zodiac AirCargo Equipment
Segment by Type
By Container Type
LD-3
LD-6
LD-11
M-1
Others
By Material Type
Metal-based Containers
Composite-based Containers
Other Materials
By Placement Location
Main Cargo Hold
Bellyhold Cargo Bay
Segment by Application
Commercial Use
Military Use
