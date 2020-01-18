Aluminum Plates 2018 Global Market Key Players – Constellium, Kaiser Aluminum, Alcoa, Aleris, KUMZ, Furukawa-Sky – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Aluminum Plates in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the aluminum plate industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises and production are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as Chinese aluminum plate production enterprise technology continues to improve.

The global Aluminum Plate industry reached a production volume of approximately 1131.1 K MT in 2017, and is expected to reach 1658.9 K MT in 2025.

The largest market is in China. The market will reached a production volume of approximately 378.6 K MT in 2017, and the production volume share is 33.47%, and the secondary market is Europe, it will reached a revenue production volume of 350.9 K MT in 2017, and the production volume share is 31.02%.

Now, the leading manufacturers of Aluminum Plate located in the USA, Europe, such as Constellium (Europe), Kaiser Aluminum (USA), Alcoa (USA), Aleris (USA).

New enterprise can cooperate with the leading company, such as Constellium, and also must strengthen the study of the product, to promote the company’s products to obtain industry competitiveness and market share. Although Aluminum Plate brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Aluminum Plates is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 6500 million US$ in 2023, from 4820 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Constellium

Kaiser Aluminum

Alcoa

Aleris

KUMZ

Furukawa-Sky

Kobelco

AMAG

VIMETCO (Alro SA)

Nippon Light Metal

Alimex

GLEICH GmbH

Hulamin

Chalco

Alnan Aluminium

Jingmei Aluminium

Mingtai Group

Southern Aluminum

Nanshan Aluminum

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

2XXX

5XXX

6XXX

7XXX

8XXX

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace & Defense

Mechanical Engineering or Mold

Railway & Shipping Industry

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Aluminum Plates Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 2XXX

1.2.2 5XXX

1.2.3 6XXX

1.2.4 7XXX

1.2.5 8XXX

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.2 Mechanical Engineering or Mold

1.3.3 Railway & Shipping Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Constellium

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Constellium Description

2.1.1.2 Constellium Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Constellium Aluminum Plates Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Aluminum Plates Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Aluminum Plates Product Information

2.1.3 Constellium Aluminum Plates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Constellium Aluminum Plates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Constellium Aluminum Plates Market Share in 2017

2.2 Kaiser Aluminum

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Kaiser Aluminum Description

2.2.1.2 Kaiser Aluminum Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Kaiser Aluminum Aluminum Plates Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Aluminum Plates Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Aluminum Plates Product Information

2.2.3 Kaiser Aluminum Aluminum Plates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Kaiser Aluminum Aluminum Plates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Kaiser Aluminum Aluminum Plates Market Share in 2017

2.3 Alcoa

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Alcoa Description

2.3.1.2 Alcoa Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Alcoa Aluminum Plates Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Aluminum Plates Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Aluminum Plates Product Information

2.3.3 Alcoa Aluminum Plates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Alcoa Aluminum Plates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Alcoa Aluminum Plates Market Share in 2017

2.4 Aleris

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Aleris Description

2.4.1.2 Aleris Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Aleris Aluminum Plates Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Aluminum Plates Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Aluminum Plates Product Information

2.4.3 Aleris Aluminum Plates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Aleris Aluminum Plates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Aleris Aluminum Plates Market Share in 2017

2.5 KUMZ

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 KUMZ Description

2.5.1.2 KUMZ Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 KUMZ Aluminum Plates Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Aluminum Plates Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Aluminum Plates Product Information

2.5.3 KUMZ Aluminum Plates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 KUMZ Aluminum Plates Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global KUMZ Aluminum Plates Market Share in 2017

Continued…….

