Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market is Projected for Promising Growth Prospects over 2020

Infusion pumps are the medical devices that are used for delivering therapeutic drugs into patient’s body. Various fluids such as saline solutions, plasma and dextrose can also be delivered by these devices. Global infusion pumps market has experienced a significant growth in past few years due to increasing patient pool and improvement in the healthcare facilities. Analgesic infusion pumps refer to the devices that are used for delivering analgesic drugs into the patient’s body. Analgesic drugs provide relief from various disorders such as pneumonia, hypertension, post-operative pain, complex regional pain syndrome, myocardial ischemia, myocardial infarction and others. The global market for analgesic infusion pumps can be segmented into PCA Pumps (external analgesic pumps) and Intrathecal Pumps.

North America dominates the global market for analgesic infusion pumps due to increasing prevalence for chronic diseases and aging population in the region. Asia, followed by the Europe, is expected to experience high growth rate in the next few years in analgesic infusion pumps market. This is due to large population base and high unmet medical needs in the region. Countries such as Brazil, Russia, China and India are expected to be the fastest growing analgesic infusion pumps markets. Some of the key driving forces for analgesic infusion pumps market in emerging countries are high economic growth, rising standards of healthcare and increasing government initiatives in these areas.

Various factors such as technological advancements, aging population and rising awareness are driving the market for analgesic infusion pumps market. In addition, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and urge for improvement in the healthcare facilities is driving the analgesic infusion pumps market. However, problems related to use of the products and lack of experienced professionals are restraining the analgesic infusion pumps market. In addition, The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), which was passed in the U.S. in 2010 has a restraining effect on analgesic infusion pumps market.

Emerging countries hold a great potential for growth of analgesic infusion pumps market. In addition, innovations of some new techniques with good efficiency are expected to offer good opportunity for analgesic infusion pumps market. Presence of other substitutes in the market is a major challenge for analgesic infusion pumps market. Some of the major trends that have been observed in the analgesic infusion pumps market include increase in the use of programmable analgesic infusion pumps over other categories of analgesic infusion pumps for pain management. Some of the major companies dealing in the analgesic infusion pumps market are Baxter International Inc, Medtronic Inc., Codman & Shurtleff Inc., Braun Melsungen AG and Smiths Medical. Other companies dealing in analgesic infusion pumps market are Flowonix Medical Inc., Stryker Corp., Sorenson Medical Products Inc, I-Flow Corp. and Hospira Inc.