ASSET PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, MARKET SHARE, STATUS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Asset Performance Management (APM) is a market of software tools and applications for optimizing operational assets (such as plants, equipment and infrastructure) essential to the operation of an enterprise. Organizations invest in APM tools and technologies to reduce unplanned repair work, increase asset availability, minimize maintenance costs and reduce the risk of failure for critical assets. These products can also improve an organization’s ability to comply with regulations that prescribe how assets are inspected and maintained. APM uses data capture, integration, visualization and analytics to improve operations and maintenance timing, and to identify which maintenance and inspection activities to perform on mission-critical assets.

Scope of the Report:

The global Asset Performance Management Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Asset Performance Management Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Asset Performance Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Asset Performance Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Bentley Systems

GE Digital

DNV GL

Aveva

OSIsoft

Aspen Technology

IBM

SAP

MaxGrip

ABB

Siemens

ARMS Reliability

Detechtion Technologies

Uptake

IPS-Intelligent Process Solutions

Nexus Global

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premises

Cloud Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government & Utilities

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Transportation

Others

