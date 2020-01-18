AUTOMOTIVE ROBOTICS MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

The global Automotive Robotics market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Robotics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Robotics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Robotics in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Robotics manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

KUKA

Denso Wave

Yaskawa Electric

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

COMAU

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Rockwell Automation

Seiko Epson

FANUC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Articulated Robots

Cartesian Robots

Cylindrical Robots

SCARA Robots

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive Production

Automotive Maintenance and Repair

Workshop Assistant

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Automotive Robotics

1.1 Definition of Automotive Robotics

1.2 Automotive Robotics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Robotics Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Articulated Robots

1.2.3 Cartesian Robots

1.2.4 Cylindrical Robots

1.2.5 SCARA Robots

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Automotive Robotics Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Automotive Robotics Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive Production

1.3.3 Automotive Maintenance and Repair

1.3.4 Workshop Assistant

1.4 Global Automotive Robotics Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Automotive Robotics Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Robotics Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Automotive Robotics Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Automotive Robotics Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Automotive Robotics Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Automotive Robotics Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Robotics Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Automotive Robotics Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automotive Robotics

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Robotics

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Automotive Robotics

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Automotive Robotics

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Automotive Robotics Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Automotive Robotics

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Automotive Robotics Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Automotive Robotics Revenue Analysis

4.3 Automotive Robotics Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Automotive Robotics Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Automotive Robotics Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Automotive Robotics Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Automotive Robotics Revenue by Regions

5.2 Automotive Robotics Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Automotive Robotics Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Automotive Robotics Production

5.3.2 North America Automotive Robotics Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Automotive Robotics Import and Export

5.4 Europe Automotive Robotics Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Automotive Robotics Production

5.4.2 Europe Automotive Robotics Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Automotive Robotics Import and Export

5.5 China Automotive Robotics Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Automotive Robotics Production

5.5.2 China Automotive Robotics Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Automotive Robotics Import and Export

5.6 Japan Automotive Robotics Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Automotive Robotics Production

5.6.2 Japan Automotive Robotics Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Automotive Robotics Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Robotics Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Robotics Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Robotics Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Robotics Import and Export

5.8 India Automotive Robotics Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Automotive Robotics Production

5.8.2 India Automotive Robotics Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Automotive Robotics Import and Export

6 Automotive Robotics Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Automotive Robotics Production by Type

6.2 Global Automotive Robotics Revenue by Type

6.3 Automotive Robotics Price by Type

7 Automotive Robotics Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Automotive Robotics Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Automotive Robotics Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

