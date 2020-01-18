Battery Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges. The following illustrative figure shows the market research methodology applied in this report.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Battery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

For industry structure analysis, the Battery industry is concentrated. These manufacturers are large multinational corporations. The top ten producers account for about 88% of the revenue market.

The production of Battery increased from 56918 K MT in 2013 to 63641 K MT in 2017 with an average growth rate of 2.25%.

Asia-Pacific occupied 45.20% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by South America and Europe, which respectively account for around 19.23% and 18.43% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

The worldwide market for Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 113800 million US$ in 2023, from 89200 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Johnson Controls

LG Chem

Panasonic

SAMSUNG

GS Yuasa

Exide

EnerSys

East Penn

BYD

ATL

Duracell

Energizer

BAK

Tianjin Lishen

SONY

GP Batteries

Furukawa Battery

AtlasBX

C&D Technologies

Maxell

Nanfu Battery

FUJIFILM

Zhongyin (Ningbo) Battery

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Alkaline Battery

Acid Battery

Organic Battery

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Use

Commercial Use

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Battery Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Alkaline Battery

1.2.2 Acid Battery

1.2.3 Organic Battery

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Home Use

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Johnson Controls

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Battery Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Johnson Controls Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 LG Chem

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Battery Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 LG Chem Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Panasonic

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Battery Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Panasonic Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 SAMSUNG

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Battery Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 SAMSUNG Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 GS Yuasa

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Battery Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 GS Yuasa Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

