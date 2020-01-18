Bauxite and Alumina Market Size study, by Type, by Application (Oil, Polish, Filler) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025
Bauxite and Alumina valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing demand in various end-user industries such as the automotive sector and rising transportation sector are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Bauxite and Alumina Market. However, several issues associated with environmental pollution are expected to hamper the market growth in the future.
The alumina, also called aluminum oxide, is the essential raw material which is needed to produce aluminum. Alumina is a white powder and it is produced when bauxite is refined. To produce one ton of aluminum, approximately two tons of alumina will be required. In the aluminum manufacturing process, bauxite and alumina are consumed primarily. As bauxite and alumina possess different chemical and physical properties; therefore, they find their use in numerous applications. Due to the properties such as lightweight, high-density and corrosion-free features, the aluminum is widely being used to produce lightweight parts of the vehicles in the automotive sector. Thus, the demand for bauxite and alumina is growing globally. Moreover, the rise in the transportation industry like trucks, airplanes, marine, and railcars is anticipated to boost the demand for bauxite and alumina in the near future.The regional analysis of Bauxite and Alumina is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Bauxite and Alumina over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Bauxite and Alumina market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Bauxite and Alumina. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Bauxite and Alumina over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Bauxite and Alumina and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Metallurgical
Non-metallurgical
By Catalyst:
Oil
Polish
Filler
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Bauxite and Alumina in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
