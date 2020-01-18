C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 151 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

C5 – C8 n-paraffin fractions are further processed and separated to form several chemical products such as n-pentane, n-hexane, and n-heptane, among several other chemical compounds. The demand for n-pentane for the production of polystyrene foam and pharmaceuticals is growing which in turn is fueling the growth of n-pentane in the market.

Proliferating demand for high octane gasoline across the globe is a key driving factor for the C5 – C8 normal paraffin market. As C5 – C6 normal paraffin is commonly consumed for the production of iso-C5/C6 compound that further combined with the gasoline in order to enhance an octane number of gasoline. Similarly, with growth of automotive industry as well as growing gasoline-powered vehicle parc in developing region that in turn is expected to result in increasing demand for high octane gasoline.

Global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for C5-C8 Normal Paraffin.

This report researches the worldwide C5-C8 Normal Paraffin market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3377806-global-c5-c8-normal-paraffin-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ C5-C8 Normal Paraffin capacity, production, value, price and market share of C5-C8 Normal Paraffin in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ExxonMobil Corporation

BP Plc

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corporation)

Phillips 66 Company

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Sasol Ltd

Compañía Española de Petróleos (CEPSA)

Petrobras

Rompetrol Rafinare S.A

Thai Oil Public Company Ltd

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

The Linde Group

Air Liquide S.A.

Neste Oyj

Oil Co. Lukoil PJSC

Ergon Inc.

Junyuan Petroleum Group

C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Breakdown Data by Type

C5 – C6

C7 – C8

Multicomponent (C5 – C8)

C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Breakdown Data by Application

Gasoline Blending

Chemical Intermediate

C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3377806-global-c5-c8-normal-paraffin-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 C5 – C6

1.4.3 C7 – C8

1.4.4 Multicomponent (C5 – C8)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Gasoline Blending

1.5.3 Chemical Intermediate

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 ExxonMobil Corporation

8.1.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of C5-C8 Normal Paraffin

8.1.4 C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 BP Plc

8.2.1 BP Plc Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of C5-C8 Normal Paraffin

8.2.4 C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Royal Dutch Shell plc.

8.3.1 Royal Dutch Shell plc. Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of C5-C8 Normal Paraffin

8.3.4 C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corporation)

8.4.1 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corporation) Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of C5-C8 Normal Paraffin

8.4.4 C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Phillips 66 Company

8.5.1 Phillips 66 Company Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of C5-C8 Normal Paraffin

8.5.4 C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

8.6.1 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of C5-C8 Normal Paraffin

8.6.4 C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

……..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.