Carpet and Rug 2018 Global Market Key Players – Mohawk, Taekett, Lowe’s, Shaw, Dixie – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Carpet and Rug in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the existence of developing nations such as India where the number of unorganized manufacturers of carpets and rugs is high.

The worldwide market for Carpet and Rug is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mohawk

Taekett

Lowe’s

Shaw

Dixie

Home Depot

Tai Ping Carpets

Interface

Orientals Weavers

Victoria

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Residential

Non-Residential

Automotive & Transportation

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Woven

Tufted

Knotted

Needle-Punched

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Carpet and Rug Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Residential

1.2.2 Non-Residential

1.2.3 Automotive & Transportation

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Woven

1.3.2 Tufted

1.3.3 Knotted

1.3.4 Needle-Punched

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Mohawk

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Mohawk Description

2.1.1.2 Mohawk Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Mohawk Carpet and Rug Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Carpet and Rug Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Carpet and Rug Product Information

2.1.3 Mohawk Carpet and Rug Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Mohawk Carpet and Rug Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Mohawk Carpet and Rug Market Share in 2017

2.2 Taekett

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Taekett Description

2.2.1.2 Taekett Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Taekett Carpet and Rug Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Carpet and Rug Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Carpet and Rug Product Information

2.2.3 Taekett Carpet and Rug Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Taekett Carpet and Rug Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Taekett Carpet and Rug Market Share in 2017

2.3 Lowe’s

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Lowe’s Description

2.3.1.2 Lowe’s Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Lowe’s Carpet and Rug Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Carpet and Rug Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Carpet and Rug Product Information

2.3.3 Lowe’s Carpet and Rug Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Lowe’s Carpet and Rug Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Lowe’s Carpet and Rug Market Share in 2017

2.4 Shaw

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Shaw Description

2.4.1.2 Shaw Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Shaw Carpet and Rug Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Carpet and Rug Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Carpet and Rug Product Information

2.4.3 Shaw Carpet and Rug Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Shaw Carpet and Rug Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Shaw Carpet and Rug Market Share in 2017

2.5 Dixie

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Dixie Description

2.5.1.2 Dixie Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Dixie Carpet and Rug Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Carpet and Rug Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Carpet and Rug Product Information

2.5.3 Dixie Carpet and Rug Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Dixie Carpet and Rug Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Dixie Carpet and Rug Market Share in 2017

