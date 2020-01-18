Coiled Tubing 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.75% and Forecast to 2023

This report analyzes the global coiled tubing market by services type (well intervention (well completion, well cleaning) and drilling), by application (onshore and offshore) and by region (North America, Europe and middle east); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global coiled tubing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period.

The major players in global coiled tubing market include:

Baker Hughes (U.S.)

• Nabors Industries Ltd. (Bermuda)

• Superior Energy Services Inc. (U.S.)

• Weatherford International Ltd. (U.S)

• Halliburton Company (U.S.)

• Archer Limited (Bermuda)

• C&J Energy Services, Inc. (U.S)

• Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (Canada)

• RPC, Inc. (U.S.)

• Trican Well Services (Canada)

• Sanjel Corporation (Canada)

• Key Energy Services (U.S.)

• Schlumberger (France)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Norway

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Egypt

Algeria

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

On the basis of services type, the global coiled tubing market has been categorized into the following segments:

Well Intervention (Well Completion, Well Cleaning)

• Drilling

On the basis of application, the global coiled tubing market has been categorized into the following segments:

Onshore

• Offshore

On the basis of region, the global coiled tubing market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

REPORT PROLOGUE INTRODUCTION

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.2.1. RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.2.2. ASSUMPTIONS

2.2.3. LIMITATIONS

2.3. MARKET STRUCTURE

2.4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1. RESEARCH PROCESS

3.2. PRIMARY RESEARCH

3.3. SECONDARY RESEARCH

3.4. MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3.5. FORECAST MODEL

MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. DRIVERS & OPPORTUNITIES

4.2. CHALLENGES & RESTRAINTS

4.3. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

COILED TUBING MARKET, BY SERVICE

5.1. INTRODUCTION

5.2. CLEANING

5.3. COMPLETION

5.4. DRILLING

5.5. OTHERS

COILED TUBING MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. INTRODUCTION

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2. CANADA

6.2.3. MEXICO

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. U.K.

6.3.2. NORWAY

6.3.3. RUSSIA

6.3.4. THE NETHERLANDS

6.3.5. REST OF EUROPE

6.4. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

6.4.1. SAUDI ARABIA

6.4.2. UAE

6.4.3. KUWAIT

6.4.4. EGYPT

6.4.5. ALGERIA

6.4.6. REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

6.5. ASIA–PACIFIC

6.5.1. CHINA

6.5.2. INDIA

6.5.3. INDONESIA

6.5.4. MALAYSIA

6.5.5. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

6.6. SOUTH AMERICA

6.6.1. BRAZIL

6.6.2. ARGENTINA

6.6.3. REST OF SOUTH AMERICA

COILED TUBING ACTIVE FLEET INFORMATION

7.1. INTRODUCTION

7.2. ACTIVE FLEET, BY REGION

7.3. ACTIVE FLEET, BY KEY PLAYERS

Continued……

