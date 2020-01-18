Coiled Tubing 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.75% and Forecast to 2023
This report analyzes the global coiled tubing market by services type (well intervention (well completion, well cleaning) and drilling), by application (onshore and offshore) and by region (North America, Europe and middle east); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global coiled tubing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period.
The major players in global coiled tubing market include:
- Baker Hughes (U.S.)
• Nabors Industries Ltd. (Bermuda)
• Superior Energy Services Inc. (U.S.)
• Weatherford International Ltd. (U.S)
• Halliburton Company (U.S.)
• Archer Limited (Bermuda)
• C&J Energy Services, Inc. (U.S)
• Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (Canada)
• RPC, Inc. (U.S.)
• Trican Well Services (Canada)
• Sanjel Corporation (Canada)
• Key Energy Services (U.S.)
• Schlumberger (France)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Norway
Russia
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Kuwait
Egypt
Algeria
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Indonesia
Malaysia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
On the basis of services type, the global coiled tubing market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Well Intervention (Well Completion, Well Cleaning)
• Drilling
On the basis of application, the global coiled tubing market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Onshore
• Offshore
On the basis of region, the global coiled tubing market has been categorized into the following segments:
- North America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia-Pacific
• South America
