Commercial Automotive Telematics 2018 Global Market Key Players – CalAmp Corp, Astrata Group (Omnitracs), Masternaut, Descartes, Fleetmatics, Qualcomm – Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Commercial Automotive Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial Automotive Telematics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CalAmp Corp
Astrata Group (Omnitracs)
Masternaut
Descartes
Fleetmatics
Qualcomm
Intel
PTC
Trimble Inc
TomTom Telematics
Verizon Telematics,
Zonar Systems
Octo Telematics
Omnitracs
Microlise Limited
Inseego Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fleet Tracking and Monitoring
Driver Management
V2X Solutions
Insurance Telematics
Safety and Compliance
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
OEM
Aftermarket
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Commercial Automotive Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Commercial Automotive Telematics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Fleet Tracking and Monitoring
1.4.3 Driver Management
1.4.4 V2X Solutions
1.4.5 Insurance Telematics
1.4.6 Safety and Compliance
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 OEM
1.5.3 Aftermarket
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size
2.2 Commercial Automotive Telematics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 CalAmp Corp
12.1.1 CalAmp Corp Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction
12.1.4 CalAmp Corp Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 CalAmp Corp Recent Development
12.2 Astrata Group (Omnitracs)
12.2.1 Astrata Group (Omnitracs) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction
12.2.4 Astrata Group (Omnitracs) Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Astrata Group (Omnitracs) Recent Development
12.3 Masternaut
12.3.1 Masternaut Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction
12.3.4 Masternaut Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Masternaut Recent Development
12.4 Descartes
12.4.1 Descartes Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction
12.4.4 Descartes Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Descartes Recent Development
12.5 Fleetmatics
12.5.1 Fleetmatics Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction
12.5.4 Fleetmatics Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Fleetmatics Recent Development
Continued…….
