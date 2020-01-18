Commercial Automotive Telematics 2018 Global Market Key Players – CalAmp Corp, Astrata Group (Omnitracs), Masternaut, Descartes, Fleetmatics, Qualcomm – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Commercial Automotive Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial Automotive Telematics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CalAmp Corp

Astrata Group (Omnitracs)

Masternaut

Descartes

Fleetmatics

Qualcomm

Intel

PTC

Trimble Inc

TomTom Telematics

Verizon Telematics,

Zonar Systems

Octo Telematics

Omnitracs

Microlise Limited

Inseego Corporation

Request For Sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3440330-global-comm…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fleet Tracking and Monitoring

Driver Management

V2X Solutions

Insurance Telematics

Safety and Compliance

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

OEM

Aftermarket

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Commercial Automotive Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Commercial Automotive Telematics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3440330-global-commercial-…

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Fleet Tracking and Monitoring

1.4.3 Driver Management

1.4.4 V2X Solutions

1.4.5 Insurance Telematics

1.4.6 Safety and Compliance

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 OEM

1.5.3 Aftermarket

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size

2.2 Commercial Automotive Telematics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

https://www.openpr.com/news/1274220/Commercial-Automotive-Telematics-2018-Global-Market-Key-Players-CalAmp-Corp-Astrata-Group-Omnitracs-Masternaut-Descartes-Fleetmatics-Qualcomm-Analysis-and-Forecast-to-2025.html

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 CalAmp Corp

12.1.1 CalAmp Corp Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction

12.1.4 CalAmp Corp Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 CalAmp Corp Recent Development

12.2 Astrata Group (Omnitracs)

12.2.1 Astrata Group (Omnitracs) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction

12.2.4 Astrata Group (Omnitracs) Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Astrata Group (Omnitracs) Recent Development

12.3 Masternaut

12.3.1 Masternaut Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction

12.3.4 Masternaut Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Masternaut Recent Development

12.4 Descartes

12.4.1 Descartes Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction

12.4.4 Descartes Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Descartes Recent Development

12.5 Fleetmatics

12.5.1 Fleetmatics Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction

12.5.4 Fleetmatics Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Fleetmatics Recent Development

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)