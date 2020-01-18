Concrete Admixtures 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, key Players Analysis, Applications, Forecasts to 2022
This report analyzes the global concrete admixtures market by function (plasticizers, super plasticizers, air entrainers, accelerators, retarders, waterproofing admixtures and others), by application (residential, non-residential and infrastructure) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in global concrete admixtures market include:
- The Dow Chemical Company
• BASF SE
• Sika AG
• W.R. Grace & Co
• Pidilite Industries
• RPM International
• CICO Technologies Ltd
• Ashland Inc
• Chryso SAS
• Fosroc International
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
South America
Middle East
Africa
On the basis of function, the global concrete admixtures market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Plasticizers
• Super Plasticizers
• Air Entrainers
• Accelerators
• Retarders
• Waterproofing Admixtures
• Others
On the basis of application, the global concrete admixtures market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Residential
• Non-Residential
• Infrastructure
On the basis of region, the global concrete admixtures market has been categorized into the following segments:
- North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
……..
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Concrete Admixtures Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global Concrete Admixtures Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
5.5 Impact Analysis
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
- Global Concrete Admixtures Market By Region
Continued……
