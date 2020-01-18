Conductive Inks Industry 2019 Major Growth Drivers, Applications, Market Size, Production Cost And Forecasts 2022

This report analyzes the global conductive inks market by product type (silver conductive inks, electrically conductive inks, dielectric inks, copper conductive inks, carbon inks and others), by application (consumer electronics, automotive, energy, utilities, packaging and others); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global conductive inks market is projected to reach USD 4.22 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4%.

The major players in global conductive inks market include:

Henkel AG & Co

• Dupont

• Johnson Matthey

• Sun Chemical Corporation

• Parker Chromerics

• Poly-ink

• Creative Material Inc

• Pchem Associates

• Vorbeck Materials Corporation

• Novacentrix

• Others

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Netherlands

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world

South America

Middle East

Africa

On the basis of product type, the global conductive inks market has been categorized into the following segments:

Silver Conductive Inks

• Electrically Conductive Inks

• Dielectric Inks

• Copper Conductive Inks

• Carbon Inks

• Others

On the basis of application, the global conductive inks market has been categorized into the following segments:

Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Energy

• Utilities

• Packaging

• Others

……..

