Connected Medical Devices Market to 2024 –Global Market Size, Development Status, Top Manufacturers, and Forecasts
This report analyzes the global connected medical devices market by product (ECG monitoring devices, bp monitor, and others), device (wearables and non-wearables), application (remote monitoring and others), end-user (hospitals & others); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in global connected medical devices market include:
- GE Healthcare, Inc.
• Medtronic Plc
• OMRON Corporation
• Philips Healthcare
• McKesson Corporation
• Fitbit, Inc.
• Johnson & Johnson
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• St. Jude Medical, Inc. (Abbott)
• AgaMatrix, Inc.
• Dexcom
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche
• Polar Electro
• iHealth Labs (subsidiary of Andon Health)
• Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
South America
Europe
Western Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
U.K.
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
On the basis of product, the global connected medical devices market has been categorized into the following segments:
- ECG Monitoring Devices
• BP Monitor
• Others
On the basis of device, the global connected medical devices market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Wearables
• Non-Wearables
On the basis of application, the global connected medical devices market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Remote Monitoring
• Others
On the basis of end-user, the global connected medical devices market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Hospitals
• Others
……..
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
Chapter 1. Report Prologue
Chapter 2. Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objective
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
Chapter 3. Research Methodology
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Market Size Estimation
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Challenges
4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment
Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants
5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes
5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry
5.2 Value Chain Analysis
5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis
5.4 Pricing Analysis
Chapter 6. Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 ECG Monitoring Devices
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
6.3 Insulin Pump
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
6.4 BP Monitor
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
6.5 Portable GPS PERS
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
6.6 Glucose Monitor
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
6.7 Pulse Oximeter
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
6.8 Smart Pill Dispenser
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
6.9 Heart Rate Monitor
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
6.10 Others
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
Chapter 7. Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Device
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Wearable
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
7.3 Non-Wearable
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
Continued……
