Connected Medical Devices Market to 2024 –Global Market Size, Development Status, Top Manufacturers, and Forecasts

This report analyzes the global connected medical devices market by product (ECG monitoring devices, bp monitor, and others), device (wearables and non-wearables), application (remote monitoring and others), end-user (hospitals & others); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global connected medical devices market include:

GE Healthcare, Inc.

• Medtronic Plc

• OMRON Corporation

• Philips Healthcare

• McKesson Corporation

• Fitbit, Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• St. Jude Medical, Inc. (Abbott)

• AgaMatrix, Inc.

• Dexcom

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• Polar Electro

• iHealth Labs (subsidiary of Andon Health)

• Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3597687-connected-medical-devices-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

South America

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

On the basis of product, the global connected medical devices market has been categorized into the following segments:

ECG Monitoring Devices

• BP Monitor

• Others

On the basis of device, the global connected medical devices market has been categorized into the following segments:

Wearables

• Non-Wearables

On the basis of application, the global connected medical devices market has been categorized into the following segments:

Remote Monitoring

• Others

On the basis of end-user, the global connected medical devices market has been categorized into the following segments:

Hospitals

• Others

……..

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3597687-connected-medical-devices-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 ECG Monitoring Devices

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

6.3 Insulin Pump

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

6.4 BP Monitor

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

6.5 Portable GPS PERS

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

6.6 Glucose Monitor

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

6.7 Pulse Oximeter

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

6.8 Smart Pill Dispenser

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

6.9 Heart Rate Monitor

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

6.10 Others

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

Chapter 7. Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Device

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wearable

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

7.3 Non-Wearable

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3597687

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)