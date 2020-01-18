Construction Additives 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7% and Forecast to 2024
This report analyzes the global construction additives market by type (chemical (plasticizers, air-entraining, waterproofing, retarding agent), mineral, fiber), by end-use (residential, commercial, infrastructure) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global construction additives market is projected to grow at a CAGR 7% during the forecast period.
The major players in global construction additives market include:
- BASF SE (Germany)
• Sika Group (Switzerland)
• The Dow Chemical Co. (U.S.)
• W. R. Grace and Company (U.S.)
• RPM International Inc (U.S.)
• CHRYSO Group (France)
• Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
• Mapei S.p.A (Italy)
• Fosroc (U.K.)
• Cico Group (India)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
U.K.
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
On the basis of type, the global construction additives market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Chemical (Plasticizers, Air-entraining, Waterproofing, Retarding agent)
• Mineral
• Fiber
On the basis of end-use, the global construction additives market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Residential
• Commercial
• Infrastructure
On the basis of region, the global construction additives market has been categorized into the following segments:
- North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
……..
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Definition
2.2.2 Research Objective
2.2.3 Assumptions
2.2.4 Limitations
2.3 Research Process
2.3.1 Primary Research
2.3.2 Secondary Research
2.4 Market Size Estimation
2.5 Forecast Model
3 Market Landscape
3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
3.1.4 Segment Rivalry
3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Market Opportunities
4.5 Market Trends
5 Global Construction Additives Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Chemical
5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
5.3 Mineral
5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
5.4 Fiber
5.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
5.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
6 Global Construction Additives Market, By End-Use
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Residential
6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
6.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
6.3 Commercial
6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
6.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
6.4 Infrastructure
6.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
6.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7 Global Construction Additives Market, By Region
7.1 Introduction
7.2 North America
7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Type, 2017-2023
7.2.3 Market Estimates & Forecast By End-Use, 2017-2023
7.2.5 The U.S
7.2.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.2.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Type, 2017-2023
7.2.5.3 Market Estimates & Forecast By End-Use, 2017-2023
7.2.6 Canada
7.2.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.2.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Type, 2017-2023
7.2.6.3 Market Estimates & Forecast By End-Use, 2017-2023
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Type, 2017-2023
7.3.3 Market Estimates & Forecast By End-Use, 2017-2023
Continued……
