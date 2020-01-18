Construction Additives 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7% and Forecast to 2024

This report analyzes the global construction additives market by type (chemical (plasticizers, air-entraining, waterproofing, retarding agent), mineral, fiber), by end-use (residential, commercial, infrastructure) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global construction additives market is projected to grow at a CAGR 7% during the forecast period.

The major players in global construction additives market include:

BASF SE (Germany)

• Sika Group (Switzerland)

• The Dow Chemical Co. (U.S.)

• W. R. Grace and Company (U.S.)

• RPM International Inc (U.S.)

• CHRYSO Group (France)

• Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

• Mapei S.p.A (Italy)

• Fosroc (U.K.)

• Cico Group (India)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of type, the global construction additives market has been categorized into the following segments:

Chemical (Plasticizers, Air-entraining, Waterproofing, Retarding agent)

• Mineral

• Fiber

On the basis of end-use, the global construction additives market has been categorized into the following segments:

Residential

• Commercial

• Infrastructure

On the basis of region, the global construction additives market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

……..

