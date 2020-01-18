CONTRACT RESEARCH ORGANIZATIONS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION, ANALYSIS INDUSTRY, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Contract Research Organizations status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contract Research Organizations development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
Paraxel International Corporation
Pra Health Sciences, Inc.
Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.
Icon PLC
Inventiv Health Inc.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
Inc Research Holdings, Inc.
Wuxi Pharmatech (Cayman) Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Preclinical
Clinical Research
Laboratory
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmaceutical
Biopharmaceutical Companies
Medical Device Companies
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Contract Research Organizations Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Preclinical
1.4.3 Clinical Research
1.4.4 Laboratory
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Contract Research Organizations Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Pharmaceutical
1.5.3 Biopharmaceutical Companies
1.5.4 Medical Device Companies
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc.
12.1.1 Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Contract Research Organizations Introduction
12.1.4 Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. Revenue in Contract Research Organizations Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
12.2.1 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Contract Research Organizations Introduction
12.2.4 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Revenue in Contract Research Organizations Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Recent Development
12.3 Paraxel International Corporation
12.3.1 Paraxel International Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Contract Research Organizations Introduction
12.3.4 Paraxel International Corporation Revenue in Contract Research Organizations Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Paraxel International Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Pra Health Sciences, Inc.
12.4.1 Pra Health Sciences, Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Contract Research Organizations Introduction
12.4.4 Pra Health Sciences, Inc. Revenue in Contract Research Organizations Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Pra Health Sciences, Inc. Recent Development
12.5 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.
12.5.1 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Contract Research Organizations Introduction
12.5.4 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. Revenue in Contract Research Organizations Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. Recent Development
12.6 Icon PLC
12.6.1 Icon PLC Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Contract Research Organizations Introduction
12.6.4 Icon PLC Revenue in Contract Research Organizations Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Icon PLC Recent Development
12.7 Inventiv Health Inc.
12.7.1 Inventiv Health Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Contract Research Organizations Introduction
12.7.4 Inventiv Health Inc. Revenue in Contract Research Organizations Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Inventiv Health Inc. Recent Development
12.8 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
12.8.1 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Contract Research Organizations Introduction
12.8.4 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Revenue in Contract Research Organizations Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
