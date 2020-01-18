Demand for Agrochemicals Market to Witness Rapid Surge During the Period 2020

Agrochemicals are specialty chemical products used particularly in agriculture, horticulture and floriculture. It includes broad range of pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, hormones and other chemical growth agents.

There are mainly two basic market segment of agrochemicals namely, fertilizers and pesticides. Fertilizers are further segmented in four categories namely nitrogenious, potassic, phosphatic and others. Different segment of Pesticides includes insecticides, herbicides, bio-pesticides and others.

Growth in demand for food grains owing to increasing global population coupled with reducing per capita farm land due to surging urbanization and industrialization is one of most dominant driver of global agrochemicals market.

Moreover growth of horticulture & floriculture, increasing literacy rate among farmers coupled with the increasing awareness towards use of fertilizers and pesticides in major crop producing countries is further boosting the global agrochemicals market.

The increasing research and development (R&D) in the fields of bio-pesticides in order to compete with organic farming and integrated pest management (IPM) is one of the most recent trends in global agrochemicals market.

Between 2009 and 2014 many of the molecules are got off from patent holdings and some of the others are on the verge of patent expiry. This is providing new market opportunities for the other generic players of agrochemicals industry. According to Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) the total feasible opportunity through patent expiry during the year 2009 to 2014 is estimated at over USD 3 Billion.

Increasing acceptance of genetically modified (GM) seeds by the farmers, couples with governments’ initiatives towards integrated pest management (IPM) and organic farming are some of the major challenges that agrochemicals industry facing today.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for agrochemical followed by North America and Europe. Per hectare consumption (4.5kg/hectare) of Agrochemicals is North America is highest among all regions. However With large share of farm land and good soil fertility, agriculture is one of the largest Industries in Asia Pacific. Moreover with growing demand of food grains from ever-growing population coupled with increasing exports of food grains from developing countries such as India and China, the market for agrochemicals is expected to witness a double digit growth in Asia Pacif. The U.S. is the largest producer of agrochemicals in North America. Japan and China are two major producers of agrochemicals in Asia Pacific.

The agrochemical market is highly consolidates with top six manufactures accounting for about 75% of the total market share. Bayer A.G. is the world largest producer of agrochemicals. Some of the major companies operating in global agrochemicals market include, Agrium Inc., Bayer A.G., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative, Makhteshim Agan Industries Ltd, Mosaic Company, Potash Corp. SAS. Inc., Sumitomo Chemical, BASF S.E., Dow Agrosciences LLC., Israel Chemicals Ltd., K+S AG, Monsanto Company, Nufarm Ltd., and Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA

