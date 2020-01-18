Desktop IP Phone Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

This report focuses on the Desktop IP Phone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Desktop IP Phone are mainly used in office of Enterprise customers. Report data showed that 7.79 % of the Desktop IP Phone market demand was Video Desktop IP Phone, and the remained 92.21% was for the other applications in 2016.

The main raw materials are SoC (ARM+DSP), LCD Display, Shell, Power supply, PCB, Electronics Components, Plastics (PVC, PS, PP, PE resins) etc. With the continuous development of electronic technology, part of the price of electronic components showed a slow decline trend. Affected by the macroeconomic, in recent years, the prices of plastic materials have some fluctuations, but the industry has a certain ability to pass of the plastic raw material price fluctuations. Generally, the price fluctuations of plastics raw materials will not have a significant impact on the industry.

The worldwide market for Desktop IP Phone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.3% over the next five years, will reach 2230 million US$ in 2023, from 2270 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cisco

Avaya

Mitel

Polycom

Alcatel-Lucent

Yealink

Grandstream

NEC

D-Link

Escene

Fanvil

Snom

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Video Desktop IP Phone

Common Desktop IP Phone

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commerical

Individual

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Desktop IP Phone Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Video Desktop IP Phone

1.2.2 Common Desktop IP Phone

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Commerical

1.3.2 Individual

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cisco

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Desktop IP Phone Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cisco Desktop IP Phone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Avaya

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Desktop IP Phone Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Avaya Desktop IP Phone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Mitel

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Desktop IP Phone Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Mitel Desktop IP Phone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Polycom

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Desktop IP Phone Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Polycom Desktop IP Phone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Alcatel-Lucent

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Desktop IP Phone Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Alcatel-Lucent Desktop IP Phone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

