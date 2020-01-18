DevOps Tool Market to Grow at CAGR of 14.5% 2018 and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “DevOps Tool Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “DevOps Tool Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The DevOps Tool Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global DevOps Tool market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global DevOps Tool market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

DevOps is an approach to software development that enables better collaboration between the development and the operations teams. Basically, it is a methodology that aims to bridge the gap between developers and operations during software development to facilitate a more productive and efficient workflow. Ultimately, it enables continuous delivery to benefit the company at large.

Tools that facilitate DevOps and support its principles are referred to as DevOps tools. These include API tools, collaboration and organizational tools, configuration management tools, build automation tools, application and infrastructure monitoring tools etc.

The DevOps Tool industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry. Global manufactures are mainly distributed in USA. Vendors such as Puppet Labs, Chef, Docker Inc., Red Hat and Atlassian among others.

Over the next 5 years, the DevOps market looks very positive, with many sources forecasting double-digit growth and a higher adoption rate as larger enterprises begin to understand the benefits DevOps can bring in terms of cost reduction and agility.

In 2017, the global DevOps Tool market size was 2590 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6660 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.5% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Puppet Labs

Chef

Docker Inc.

Red Hat

Atlassian

Saltstack

CA Technologies

Rackspace

XebiaLabs

VersionOne

Cisco

CollabNet

HP

IBM

Microsoft

Spirent Communications plc

Vmware

DBmaestro

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

DevOps Ready

DevOps Enabled

DevOps Capable

Market segment by Application, split into

IT

Telecom

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

Other

