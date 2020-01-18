Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth,Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

This report focuses on the Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The upstream segment led the FPS market. The growing demand for oil and gas resources has magnified upstream or exploration and production (E&P) activities worldwide, leading to its dominance in the overall market. This rising E&P activities coupled with the need to prevent fire hazards has contributed to the growth of the FPS market.

The Americas held the largest share of the FPS market in the oil and gas industry and accounted for about 42% of the total market share. The US and Canada are the major contributors in this region. For instance, oil companies in Canada, especially in Calgary, Alberta, are making massive investments in passive and active FPS.

The worldwide market for Fire Protection Systems in Oil and Gas is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

MSA Safety

3M

KEVTA

ABB

Honeywell International

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Kidde Fire Systems

Johnson Controls

OMRON

Siemens

Tyco International

Orcus Fire & Risk

Yokogawa

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Centralized Control Type

Decentralized Control Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

