Global Acupuncture Needles Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

Acupuncture Needles has its origin from China. It involves the insertions of thin needles into certain locations of the human body. These locations are generally termed as acupuncture points and form the main focus of the acupuncture treatment. The procedure may also involve the application of pressure, heat or laser light at the acupuncture points.

The Acupuncture Needles market concentration is relative highly, there are only several manufacturers with a considerable production (certain million pcs) in the world, and most manufacturers’ plants are located in China.

Asia region is the largest consumption market of Acupuncture Needles. In the area, China is the largest supplier and consumption market. Historically, almost all Acupuncture Needles are made from China, the birthplace of Acupuncture Needles and one of the oldest countries.

Recent years, the development of Korean and Japan Acupuncture Needles industry bring large press on the Chinese Acupuncture Needles industry. Empecs and Dongbang, the two Korean companies have occupied nearly one quarter of global market.

In 2017, the global Acupuncture Needles market size was 85 million US$ and it is expected to reach 130 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Suzhou Medical

SEIRIN

Empecs

Dongbang

Suzhou Acupuncture

Asiamed

Wuxi Jiajian

Cloud & Dragon

AIK Medical

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Disposable Needle

Non-disposable Needle

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

