Global Air Cannons Market to Exhibit Significant Opportunity Assessment During the Forecast Period

Air Cannons Market: Introduction

Air cannons or air blasters are de-clogging devices used to improve the flow of bulk material and ensuring maximum storage capacity by preventing blockages or buildups. Air cannons, generally consist of two main elements, pressure vessel to store high air pressure and triggering mechanism to release high speed compressed air. Air Cannons operates with wide range of applications that includes emptying stagnant bulk-material from storage vessels to cleaning high-temperature gas ducts. Air cannons are highly adopted in industries such as electric power generations, coal, metal and non-metal mining, and pulp and paper industry, cement manufacturing and others. Air cannons also finds its application in the entertainment industry for shock value in Halloween haunts and other attractions. For continuous flow of materials, air cannons are permanently installed in hoppers, chutes, bunkers, silo etc. Owing to increasing manufacturing and industrial activities, the demand for air cannon or blasters is anticipate to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This in turns may positively impact the global air cannons market.

Air Cannons Market: Dynamics

Substantial growth in the construction industry is estimated to be one of the key factor driving the demand for air cannons across the globe. Regional governments are investing significantly in the construction sector to gain significant positions across the globe and maintain their significant economic positions. Rising construction activities positively impacts the cement manufacturing industry. This in turn is estimated to increase the demand for air cannons or air blasters during the forecast period.

Mining industry demands high quality air cannons for metal and nonmetal mining. More often, mining industry requires air cannons for the continuous transfer of materials such as coal. Mining industry is estimated to witness positive growth outlook after the recovery of the global economy. Increasing mining projects in countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, India, Russia, South Africa and Ukraine are anticipated to create positive opportunities for the global air cannons market.

In order to ensure a continuous ongoing flow of materials in large-scale storage and pressure vessels, air cannons are significantly used in the electric power generation plants. Rising electricity demand in various countries across the globe is anticipated to considerably contribute to the global air cannons market during the forecast period.

Air Cannons Market: Segment

The global Air Cannons market has been segmented by Capacity and by End Users

On the basis of product type, the global air cannons market has been segmented as:

Light Duty Air Cannon

Medium Duty Air Cannon

Heavy Duty Air Cannon

On the basis of end users, the global air cannons market has been segmented as:

Construction Industry

Mining Industry

Power Generation

Chemical Industry

Pulp and Paper Industry

Other Manufacturing Industry

Air Cannons Market: Regional Outlook

Growing construction as well as mining activities across the globe is anticipated to fuel the demand for air cannons during the forecast period. Developing countries in Asia Pacific including ASEAN and India is estimated to witness relatively larger demand for air cannons, owing to increasing industrial manufacturing in the countries. This is one of the key factor driving the demand for air cannons in these region. Significant investment in the construction industry for particularly for the reconstruction work is estimated to propel the demand for air cannons in the country during the forecast period. Gradually growing economies in Latin America is also estimated to create significant opportunities for the air cannons market in the region over the forecast period.

Air Cannons Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Air Cannons market include: