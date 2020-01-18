Global Bar Tools Market – Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2025
Bar Tools include cocktail glasses,cocktail shaker,decanters and bottle openers and so on.
According to this study, over the next five years the Bar Tools market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Bar Tools business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Bar Tools market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Bar Tools value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Cocktail Glasses
Cocktail Shakers
Bottle Openers
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Home
Bar
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
The Vollrath Company
OXO
Nambé
Norpro
Vacu Vin
Rabbit
Quick Strain Tins
Barware Styles
Epic Products
Carlisle FoodService Products
Hydra Cup
Cresimo
Cocktail Kingdom
Mixology＆Craft
Sahm International
Zenan
Luigi Bormioli
Riedel
Ocean
Ngwenya Glass
Shotoku Glass
Zwiesel Kristallglas AG
ARC International
RBT
Zwiesel
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Bar Tools market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Bar Tools market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Bar Tools players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Bar Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Bar Tools Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Bar Tools Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Bar Tools Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Bar Tools Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cocktail Glasses
2.2.2 Cocktail Shakers
2.2.3 Decanters
2.2.4 Bottle Openers
2.2.5 Others
2.3 Bar Tools Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Bar Tools Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Bar Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Bar Tools Segment by Application
2.4.1 Home
2.4.2 Bar
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Bar Tools Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Bar Tools Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Bar Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Bar Tools by Players
3.1 Global Bar Tools Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Bar Tools Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Bar Tools Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Bar Tools Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…….
