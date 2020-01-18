Global Drip Irrigation Equipment Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Drip Irrigation Equipment Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 100 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Drip Irrigation Equipment Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Netafim Limited (Israel)

Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.)

The Toro Company (U.S.)

Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S.)

Rivulis Irrigation Limited (Israel)

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp., Ltd. (China)

Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel)

Sistema Azud S.A. (Spain)

Antelco Pty Ltd (Australia)

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (India)

EPC Industries Limited (India)

Eurodrip S.A. (Greece)

Captain Polyplast Ltd. (India)

Microjet Irrigation Systems (South Africa)

Segment by Type

By Component

Emitters/Drippers

Pressure Pumps

Drip Tubes/Drip Lines

Valves

Filters

By Emitter Type

Inline Emitters

Online Emitters

Segment by Application

Surface Application

Subsurface Application

