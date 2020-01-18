Global Gypsum Plasterboard Market 2019-2026: Fermacell, National Gypsum, Yoshino, BNBM

A recently published titled Global Gypsum Plasterboard Market 2019 Research Report by ResearchStore.biz is an in depth study providing entire analysis of the industry for the period 2019 to 2026. The market research data included in the Gypsum Plasterboard report is the result of substantial primary and secondary research activities. A market is completely evaluated in terms of forthcoming trend, past data, ongoing growth factors, static and industry Gypsum Plasterboard market data, and experts opinions.

Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Saint-Gobain

Etex Corp

USG

Knauf

Continental Building Products

Georgia-Pacific Gypsum

Fermacell

National Gypsum

Yoshino

BNBM

Jason

American Gypsum Company

PABCO Gypsum

Panel Rey

Plaka

Market Segment by Regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Gypsum Wallboard

Gypsum Ceiling

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1, Market Overview

Chapter 2,Company (top players) profiles with sales, revenue, and price of Gypsum Plasterboard in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, Analysis of competition among the top manufacturers with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, Regional assessment with sales, revenue and market share of Gypsum Plasterboard for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, Gypsum Plasterboard analysis by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10, and 11, the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12,Market forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2026;

