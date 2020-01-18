Global Industrial Chocolate Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Industrial Chocolate Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

Dark chocolate is the major type of industrial chocolate, and there are also types like milk chocolate. With fine taste of industrial chocolate, the downstream application industries will need more industrial chocolate products. So, industrial chocolate has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce more kinds of taste industrial chocolate through improving technology and adding additional agent.

The major raw materials for industrial chocolate are cocoa beans, sugar and milk. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of industrial chocolate. The production cost of industrial chocolate is also an important factor which could impact the price of industrial chocolate. The industrial chocolate manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

The global Industrial Chocolate market is valued at 50000 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 73300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Barry Callebaut

Cargill

Nestle SA

Mars

Hershey

Blommer Chocolate Company

FUJI OIL

Puratos

Cémoi

Irca

Foley’s Candies LP

Olam

Kerry Group

Guittard

Ferrero

Ghirardelli

Alpezzi Chocolate

Valrhona

Republica Del Cacao

TCHO

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Dark Chocolate

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Chocolate Bars

Flavoring Ingredient

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Industrial Chocolate Market Research Report 2018

1 Industrial Chocolate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Chocolate

1.2 Industrial Chocolate Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Industrial Chocolate Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Industrial Chocolate Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Dark Chocolate

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Industrial Chocolate Segment by Application

1.3.1 Industrial Chocolate Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Chocolate Bars

1.3.3 Flavoring Ingredient

1.4 Global Industrial Chocolate Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Industrial Chocolate Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Industrial Chocolate (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Industrial Chocolate Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Industrial Chocolate Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

7 Global Industrial Chocolate Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Barry Callebaut

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Industrial Chocolate Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Barry Callebaut Industrial Chocolate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Cargill

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Industrial Chocolate Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Cargill Industrial Chocolate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Nestle SA

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Industrial Chocolate Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Nestle SA Industrial Chocolate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Mars

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Industrial Chocolate Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Mars Industrial Chocolate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Hershey

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Industrial Chocolate Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Hershey Industrial Chocolate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Blommer Chocolate Company

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Industrial Chocolate Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Blommer Chocolate Company Industrial Chocolate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 FUJI OIL

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Industrial Chocolate Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 FUJI OIL Industrial Chocolate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Puratos

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Industrial Chocolate Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Puratos Industrial Chocolate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Cémoi

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Industrial Chocolate Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Cémoi Industrial Chocolate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Irca

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Industrial Chocolate Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Irca Industrial Chocolate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Foley’s Candies LP

7.12 Olam

7.13 Kerry Group

7.14 Guittard

7.15 Ferrero

7.16 Ghirardelli

7.17 Alpezzi Chocolate

7.18 Valrhona

7.19 Republica Del Cacao

7.20 TCHO

