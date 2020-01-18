Global Infertility Market Analysis, Growth, Global Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2018 to 2023

This report studies the Infertility market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Infertility market by product type and applications/end industries.

Estimates from 1997 suggest that worldwide about five percent of all heterosexual couples have an unresolved problem with infertility. Many more couples, however, experience involuntary childlessness for at least one year: estimates range from 12% to 28%. 20-30% of infertility cases are due to male infertility, 20-35% are due to female infertility, and 25-40% are due to combined problems in both parts. In 10-20% of cases, no cause is found.

The global Infertility market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Infertility.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

The Cooper Companies

Cook Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vitrolife

Esco Micro

Genea

Irvine Scientific

Ivftech

The Baker Company

Kitazato

Rinovum Women’s Health

Rocket Medical

Ihmedical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)

Artificial Insemination

Fertility Surgerie

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Male

Female

