Global Intelligent Pump Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Global Intelligent Pump Industry

This report studies the global Intelligent Pump market status and forecast, categorizes the global Intelligent Pump market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

An intelligent pump is a pump that has the ability to regulate and control flow or pressure. Typical advantages are energy savings, lifetime improvements and system cost reductions. Intelligent pumps include wireless control and monitoring capabilities that enable end-users to access real-time operational data. This helps in reducing the downtime of processes and improves the end-user’s predictive maintenance plans.

Europe is expected to dominate the global intelligent pump market during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for building automation and smart water systems, among others. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The region is the largest market for the construction sector. The growth of the manufacturing sector, especially in Southeast Asian countries, coupled with an increase in power generation capacity and development of smart cities in India, is expected to drive the intelligent pump market in the region.

The global Intelligent Pump market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Emerson

Flowserve

Grundfos

Sulzer

Bosch Rexroth

Regal Beloit

Grunwl

ABB

Yaskawa Electric

ifm

Xylem

ITT

Colfax

Kirloskar Brothers

KSB

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Centrifugal Pump

Positive Displacement Pump

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Building Automation

Water & Wastewater

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Power Generation

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Intelligent Pump capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Intelligent Pump manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Pump are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Intelligent Pump Manufacturers

Intelligent Pump Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Intelligent Pump Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Intelligent Pump market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Intelligent Pump Market Research Report 2018

1 Intelligent Pump Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Intelligent Pump

1.2 Intelligent Pump Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Intelligent Pump Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Intelligent Pump Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Centrifugal Pump

1.2.4 Positive Displacement Pump

1.3 Global Intelligent Pump Segment by Application

1.3.1 Intelligent Pump Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Building Automation

1.3.3 Water & Wastewater

1.3.4 Oil & Gas

1.3.5 Chemicals

1.3.6 Power Generation

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Intelligent Pump Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Pump Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Intelligent Pump (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Intelligent Pump Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Intelligent Pump Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Intelligent Pump Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Intelligent Pump Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Intelligent Pump Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Intelligent Pump Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Intelligent Pump Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Intelligent Pump Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Intelligent Pump Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Intelligent Pump Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Intelligent Pump Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Intelligent Pump Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Intelligent Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Intelligent Pump Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Intelligent Pump Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Intelligent Pump Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Intelligent Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Intelligent Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Intelligent Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Intelligent Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Intelligent Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Intelligent Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Intelligent Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Intelligent Pump Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Intelligent Pump Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Intelligent Pump Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Intelligent Pump Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Intelligent Pump Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Intelligent Pump Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Intelligent Pump Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Intelligent Pump Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Intelligent Pump Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Intelligent Pump Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Intelligent Pump Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Intelligent Pump Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Intelligent Pump Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Intelligent Pump Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Intelligent Pump Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Intelligent Pump Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Intelligent Pump Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Emerson

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Intelligent Pump Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Emerson Intelligent Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Flowserve

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Intelligent Pump Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Flowserve Intelligent Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Grundfos

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Intelligent Pump Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Grundfos Intelligent Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Sulzer

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Intelligent Pump Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Sulzer Intelligent Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Bosch Rexroth

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Intelligent Pump Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Bosch Rexroth Intelligent Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Regal Beloit

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Intelligent Pump Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Regal Beloit Intelligent Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Grunwl

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Intelligent Pump Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Grunwl Intelligent Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 ABB

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Intelligent Pump Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 ABB Intelligent Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Yaskawa Electric

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Intelligent Pump Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Yaskawa Electric Intelligent Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 ifm

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Intelligent Pump Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 ifm Intelligent Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Xylem

7.12 ITT

7.13 Colfax

7.14 Kirloskar Brothers

7.15 KSB

8 Intelligent Pump Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Intelligent Pump Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Intelligent Pump

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Intelligent Pump Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Intelligent Pump Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

Continued…..

