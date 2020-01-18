Global Market for Industrial Drying Rack to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects for Manufacturers

An industrial drying rack is very different than the drying racks used for domestic purposes. The high payload capacity, multiple trays and bars are some characteristics that stand out in an industrial drying rack. Mainly being employed in the manufacturing industries, an industrial drying rack is used for the end drying of the manufactured goods. Industrial drying racks that can resist high temperatures are anticipated to be in demand owing to the manufacturing practices of the downstream industries.

Industrial Drying Rack Market: Dynamics

The increased automotive production can be considered to be one of the factors significantly driving the industrial drying rack market. With the automotive aftermarket being even bigger than the automotive market, the production of spare parts and accessories has spurred the growth in industrial drying rack market. The textile production in countries such as India can also be considered to significantly contribute to the growth of industrial drying rack market.

The natural industrial drying rack has been estimated to find limited applications as the end users rely much on the forced industrial drying rack due to its fast output than it natural counterpart.

A demand for customized spacing between the trays and bars has been well received by the industrial drying rack manufacturers and several manufacturers are noted to provide the same. Features offering removable trays and bars along with the easy handling of the industrial drying rack when it is not in use are some of the common features highlighted for marketing the product to the end users. The industrial drying rack manufacturers are also noted to provide the end users with accessories and aftersales services.

Industrial Drying Rack Market: Segmentation

The industrial drying rack market in segmented on the basis of product type, portability, type of heating and end use.

On the basis of product type, the global industrial drying rack market can be segmented into:

Tray Industrial Drying Rack

Bar Industrial Drying Rack

Others

On the basis of portability, the global industrial drying rack market can be segmented into:

Stationary Industrial Drying Rack

Portable Industrial Drying Rack

On the basis of type of heating, the global industrial drying rack market can be segmented into:

Natural Drying Industrial Drying Rack

Forced Drying Industrial Drying Rack

On the basis of end use, the global industrial drying rack market can be segmented into:

Textile

Leather

Glass

Automotive

Plastic Moldings

Electronics

General Industrial

Industrial Drying Rack Market: Regional Outlook

While the manufacturers of industrial drying rack are noted to be concentrated mainly in Europe, the industrial drying rack is consumed in every region. The manufacturing sector mainly driving the market for industrial drying rack, China and India are expected to remain in the forefront of the industrial drying rack market in terms of volume. Owing to the rising automotive production in Europe and China, the demand for industrial drying rack is also set to grow in tandem with it. Moreover, Europe along with China and North America are the prominent producers of glass in the world, increasing the demand for industrial drying rack. Textile production in India has been on a record high contributing to over 14% to the total industrial production of the country. Such factors are expected to set the industrial drying rack market to register a significant growth throughout the forecast period, 2018 – 2018.

Some of the market participants in the global industrial drying rack market identified across the value chain include DWORSCHAK GmbH Stapeltrockner, Polymetaal designs, NEW AGE INDUSTRIAL and GIBBS SANDTECH LIMITED among others

