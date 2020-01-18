Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Mobile Device Management (MDM) market, analyzes and researches the Mobile Device Management (MDM) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

BlackBerry (Canada)

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

MobileIron (US)

VMware (US)

Citrix Systems (US)

ManageEngine (US)

SAP (Germany)

Sophos (UK)

SOTI (Canada)

Mitsogo (US)

42Gears Mobility Systems (India)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, Mobile Device Management (MDM) can be split into

Device Management

Application Management

Security Management

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3107326-global-mobile-device-management-mdm-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Mobile Device Management (MDM)

1.1 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Overview

1.1.1 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market by Type

1.3.1 Cloud

1.3.2 On-Premises

1.4 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Device Management

1.4.2 Application Management

1.4.3 Security Management

2 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 BlackBerry (Canada)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 IBM (US)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Microsoft (US)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 MobileIron (US)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 VMware (US)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Citrix Systems (US)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 ManageEngine (US)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 SAP (Germany)

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Sophos (UK)

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 SOTI (Canada)

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Mitsogo (US)

3.12 42Gears Mobility Systems (India)

4 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Mobile Device Management (MDM) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)