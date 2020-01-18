Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023
WiseGuyReports.com adds “SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global SaaS-based Business Intelligence market, analyzes and researches the SaaS-based Business Intelligence development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Birst
Sisense
Kognitio
Jaspersoft
BIRT
Bime
SAP AG
MicroStrategy
Domo
GoodData
Yellowfin
Pentaho
IBM
BRIDGEi2i
Cloud9 Analytics
Host Analytics
Indicee Inc.
Logi Analytics
Microsoft
OpenText
Oracle
PivotLink
Qlik
Salesforce.com
Actuate Corp.
Tableau Software
Teradata
TIBCO Software Inc.
Zoomdata
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Community Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, SaaS-based Business Intelligence can be split into
Query Reporting
AnalysisTools
Data Mining tools
Data Warehousing Tools
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3109432-global-saas-based-business-intelligence-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content
Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of SaaS-based Business Intelligence
1.1 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market Overview
1.1.1 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market by Type
1.3.1 Private Cloud
1.3.2 Public Cloud
1.3.3 Community Cloud
1.3.4 Hybrid Cloud
1.4 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Query Reporting
1.4.2 AnalysisTools
1.4.3 Data Mining tools
1.4.4 Data Warehousing Tools
2 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Birst
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Sisense
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Kognitio
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Jaspersoft
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 BIRT
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Bime
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 SAP AG
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 MicroStrategy
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Domo
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 GoodData
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 SaaS-based Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Yellowfin
3.12 Pentaho
3.13 IBM
3.14 BRIDGEi2i
3.15 Cloud9 Analytics
3.16 Host Analytics
3.17 Indicee Inc.
3.18 Logi Analytics
3.19 Microsoft
3.20 OpenText
3.21 Oracle
3.22 PivotLink
3.23 Qlik
3.24 Salesforce.com
3.25 Actuate Corp.
3.26 Tableau Software
3.27 Teradata
3.28 TIBCO Software Inc.
3.29 Zoomdata
4 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of SaaS-based Business Intelligence in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of SaaS-based Business Intelligence
Continued….
Contact Us: [email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)