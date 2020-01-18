Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Voyage data recorder, or VDR, is a data recording system designed for all vessels required to comply with the IMO’s International Convention SOLAS Requirements (IMO Res A861(20)) in order to collect data from various sensors on board the vessel. It then digitizes, compresses and stores this information in an externally mounted protective storage unit. The protective storage unit is a tamper-proof unit designed to withstand the extreme shock, impact, pressure and heat, which could be associated with a marine incident (fire, explosion, collision, sinking, etc.).

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Japan Radio Co

Furuno

Interschalt Maritime Systems

Consilium

L-3 Communications

W?rtsil? SAM Electronics

Kongsberg Maritime

Beijing Highlander

Raytheon Anschutz

Danelec Marine

Kelvin Hughes

Maretron

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

General Voyage Data Recorder

Simplified Voyage Data Recorder

By End-User / Application

Passenger Ship

Cargo Ship

Naval Ship

Others

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2815550-2015-2023-world-voyage-data-recorders-vdr-market-research-report

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

…..

12 Key Manufacturers

12.1 Japan Radio Co

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 Furuno

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.3 Interschalt Maritime Systems

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.4 Consilium

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.5 L-3 Communications

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.6 W?rtsil? SAM Electronics

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.7 Kongsberg Maritime

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.8 Beijing Highlander

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.9 Raytheon Anschutz

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.10 Danelec Marine

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.11 Kelvin Hughes

12.12 Maretron

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK