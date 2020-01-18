GREEN-ROOF MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

The global Green-Roof market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Green-Roof volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Green-Roof market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Green-Roof in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Green-Roof manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Optigreen

TAJIMA

Soprema

Tremco

Sempergreen

Onduline

ZinCo

KAJIMA

Vegetal

VEDAG

Intrinsic

Rooflite

Bauder

Liveroof

Xero Flor

Green Roof Blocks

Vitaroofs

Green Roof Outfitters

Hannor

ZHEJIANG SOL

Kuangye Green-Roof

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Extensive Green-Roof

Semi-intensive Green-Roof

Intensive Green-Roof

Segment by Application

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Green-Roof

1.1 Definition of Green-Roof

1.2 Green-Roof Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Green-Roof Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Extensive Green-Roof

1.2.3 Semi-intensive Green-Roof

1.2.4 Intensive Green-Roof

1.3 Green-Roof Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Green-Roof Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential Buildings

1.3.3 Commercial Buildings

1.3.4 Industrial Buildings

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Green-Roof Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Green-Roof Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Green-Roof Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Green-Roof Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Green-Roof Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Green-Roof Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Green-Roof Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Green-Roof Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Green-Roof Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Green-Roof

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Green-Roof

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Green-Roof

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Green-Roof

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Green-Roof Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Green-Roof

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Green-Roof Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Green-Roof Revenue Analysis

4.3 Green-Roof Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Green-Roof Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Green-Roof Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Green-Roof Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Green-Roof Revenue by Regions

5.2 Green-Roof Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Green-Roof Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Green-Roof Production

5.3.2 North America Green-Roof Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Green-Roof Import and Export

5.4 Europe Green-Roof Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Green-Roof Production

5.4.2 Europe Green-Roof Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Green-Roof Import and Export

5.5 China Green-Roof Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Green-Roof Production

5.5.2 China Green-Roof Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Green-Roof Import and Export

5.6 Japan Green-Roof Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Green-Roof Production

5.6.2 Japan Green-Roof Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Green-Roof Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Green-Roof Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Green-Roof Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Green-Roof Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Green-Roof Import and Export

5.8 India Green-Roof Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Green-Roof Production

5.8.2 India Green-Roof Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Green-Roof Import and Export

6 Green-Roof Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Green-Roof Production by Type

6.2 Global Green-Roof Revenue by Type

6.3 Green-Roof Price by Type

7 Green-Roof Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Green-Roof Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Green-Roof Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

