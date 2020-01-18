Gypsum Fiberboards 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

The global Gypsum Fiberboards market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gypsum Fiberboards volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gypsum Fiberboards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Gypsum Fiberboards in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Gypsum Fiberboards manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Saint-Gobain

Etex Corp

Knauf

USG

National Gypsum

Yoshino

BNBM

Jason

Jinqiang Jiancai

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Single Layer Homogeneous Plate

Three-tier Board

Lightweight Gypsum Fiberboard

Segment by Application

Building Materials

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of Gypsum Fiberboards

1.1 Definition of Gypsum Fiberboards

1.2 Gypsum Fiberboards Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gypsum Fiberboards Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Single Layer Homogeneous Plate

1.2.3 Three-tier Board

1.2.4 Lightweight Gypsum Fiberboard

1.3 Gypsum Fiberboards Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Gypsum Fiberboards Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Building Materials

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Global Gypsum Fiberboards Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Gypsum Fiberboards Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Gypsum Fiberboards Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Gypsum Fiberboards Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Gypsum Fiberboards Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Gypsum Fiberboards Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Gypsum Fiberboards Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Gypsum Fiberboards Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Gypsum Fiberboards Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Gypsum Fiberboards

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gypsum Fiberboards

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Gypsum Fiberboards

…

8 Gypsum Fiberboards Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Saint-Gobain

8.1.1 Saint-Gobain Gypsum Fiberboards Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Saint-Gobain Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Saint-Gobain Gypsum Fiberboards Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Etex Corp

8.2.1 Etex Corp Gypsum Fiberboards Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Etex Corp Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Etex Corp Gypsum Fiberboards Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Knauf

8.3.1 Knauf Gypsum Fiberboards Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Knauf Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Knauf Gypsum Fiberboards Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 USG

8.4.1 USG Gypsum Fiberboards Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 USG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 USG Gypsum Fiberboards Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 National Gypsum

8.5.1 National Gypsum Gypsum Fiberboards Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 National Gypsum Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 National Gypsum Gypsum Fiberboards Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

