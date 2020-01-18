Increasing Demand for Epdm Market to Push Global Market Revenue Growth During 2020

EPDM or Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer is a high-density synthetic rubber and is very durable in nature. EPDM is mainly suitable for use in electrical insulation, gaskets and for lamination. It has high resistance to tearing, solvents, abrasives and temperatures. EPDM can be finished to a particularly smooth surface. It has excellent elasticity at low and high temperatures.

It has superb electrical insulating properties and good resistance to ordinary diluted acids, ketones and alkaline.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3201

EPDM is used in various industries including building & construction, plastic modification, tires & tubes, automotive, wires & cables and lubricant additives. The global automotive industry is a major consumer of EPDM. In automotive industry, EDPM is used in manufacturing of brake parts, windshield wipers, radiator, glass-run channel, body sealing, tubing, belts, weather-stripping, engine mounts, roofing membrane, motor oil additive applications and thermoplastic vulcanisates. EPDM is also used in making vehicle glazing systems, moisture barriers, o-rings, valves and pumps.

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing market for EPDM across the world. EPDM is used for manufacturing of many automobile interiors parts. Growth in automobiles industry in China, India, Japan, South Korea and Thailand further boost the EPDM market in Asia Pacific region.

EPDM is used as a substitute of thermoplastic vulcanisates (TPV) and thermoplastic olefins (TPO) in plastic manufacturing industry. Upgrading technology in manufacturing of plastic modification further helps in the growth of EPDM market. LANXESS AG (a specialty chemicals based German company) focuses on manufacturing of innovative EPDM by including various materials, which reduces their negative impact on environment. Such innovation by the company leads to increase the demand of EPDM. Due to environmental concern in Germany, many industries such as automobiles and plastics prefer to use innovative EPDM. This leads to further fuels the EPDM market in European region.

Major companies operating in global EPDM (Ethylene propylene diene monomer) markets are Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Dow Elastomers, Exxonmobil Chemical Company, JSR Corporation, Johns Manville Incorporated, Kumho Polychem Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, Lion Copolymer Llc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc, OAO Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Petrochina Co. Ltd., SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., Versalis (Polymer Europa Spa) and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/3201