Information Rights Management 2018 Global Market Key Players – Adobe, Microsoft, Oracle, Seclore, Vaultize, NextLabs, OpenText – Analysis and Forecast to 2023
In 2017, the global Information Rights Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Information Rights Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Information Rights Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Adobe
Microsoft
Oracle
Seclore
Vaultize
NextLabs
OpenText
Vitrium
Citrix
Copyright Clearance Center
Intralinks
Locklizard
Sealpath
TransPerfect
Vera Security
Covertix
FinalCode
Fasoo
FileOpen
GigaTrust
InfoSaaS
Network Intelligence
Skyhigh
Traxion
Trunomi
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Research and Publications
Education
Law
Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
Government
Software and Technology
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Information Rights Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premises
1.4.3 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Information Rights Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
1.5.3 Research and Publications
1.5.4 Education
1.5.5 Law
1.5.6 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
1.5.7 Government
1.5.8 Software and Technology
1.5.9 Manufacturing
1.5.10 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Information Rights Management Market Size
2.2 Information Rights Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Information Rights Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Information Rights Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Adobe
12.1.1 Adobe Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Information Rights Management Introduction
12.1.4 Adobe Revenue in Information Rights Management Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Adobe Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Information Rights Management Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Information Rights Management Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 Oracle
12.3.1 Oracle Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Information Rights Management Introduction
12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Information Rights Management Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.4 Seclore
12.4.1 Seclore Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Information Rights Management Introduction
12.4.4 Seclore Revenue in Information Rights Management Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Seclore Recent Development
12.5 Vaultize
12.5.1 Vaultize Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Information Rights Management Introduction
12.5.4 Vaultize Revenue in Information Rights Management Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Vaultize Recent Development
Continued…….
