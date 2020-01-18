Information Rights Management 2018 Global Market Key Players – Adobe, Microsoft, Oracle, Seclore, Vaultize, NextLabs, OpenText – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

In 2017, the global Information Rights Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Information Rights Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Information Rights Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Adobe

Microsoft

Oracle

Seclore

Vaultize

NextLabs

OpenText

Vitrium

Citrix

Copyright Clearance Center

Intralinks

Locklizard

Sealpath

TransPerfect

Vera Security

Covertix

FinalCode

Fasoo

FileOpen

GigaTrust

InfoSaaS

Network Intelligence

Skyhigh

Traxion

Trunomi

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Research and Publications

Education

Law

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Government

Software and Technology

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Information Rights Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Information Rights Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

