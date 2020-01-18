Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) 2018 Global Market Key Players – ABB, Indra Sistemas, Alstom, Alcatel-Lucent, Bombardier, Hitachi – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The intelligent railway transport system facilitates the use of information technology for managing the services provided by the railways. The railway relies on the radio network and the GPS system for effective implementation of intelligent transport system. The intelligent railway transport system market is majorly driven by its ability of providing high security for the passengers and the high service quality to the customers. The market will also grow with the increase in adoptions of internet of things technology in the railway system. The increasing trend of internet services is contributing in the growth of intelligent railway transport system market. The increasing use of rail transport among all modes of transportation has created an effective and timely management of services among others such as scheduling of trains. Whereas, the increased need for adoption of intelligent transport system in railways has made this possible and hence has increased the customer experience and security. The ability of the systems to regulate the road traffic near railway track signals is also fostering the growth of this market. The ability of the system to provide real time information about the arrival and departure of train and the platform number at the display screen of the platform is also driving the growth of this market.

In 2017, the global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) development in United States, Europe and China.

