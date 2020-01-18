Mobile Advertising mAdvertising Market Analysis and Technology Advancement Outlook 2019 to 2020

Mobile advertising refers to a form of advertising via mobile phones or other mobile devices such as tablets. Although many view mobile advertising as sub-segment of online advertising, its scope is far greater with over 7 Billion mobile subscriptions worldwide.

Mobile advertising promises to drive revenue generation opportunities for App developers, advertising networks, mobile platform providers and wireless carriers alike. Currently in its early years, the market accounts for nearly $21 Billion in annual revenue.

The growing penetration of smart phones and tablets has further extended the addressable market for mobile advertising as users spend an increasing amount of their time with these devices. By the end of 2020, tablet based advertising campaigns alone will generate more than $27 Billion in global revenue, following a CAGR of nearly 25% between 2014 and 2020.

The “Mobile Advertising (mAdvertising) Market: 2014 – 2020” report provides an in-depth assessment of the global mobile advertising market. In addition to covering the business case, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, key developments, industry roadmap, ecosystem, key player profiles and strategies, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the mobile advertising market from 2014 till 2020, including an individual assessment of 2 device form factor submarkets, 9 application & media submarkets, and 25 country submarkets.

Tablet and Smartphone shipment forecasts (by OS platform, vendor and region) are also presented in the report due to their profound impact on the size of the mobile advertising market. Historical figures from 2010, 2011 and 2012 accompany the forecasts.

Forecast Segmentation :

– Technology forecasts are categorized in the following 8 categories:

– Wide Area Wireless

GSM/GPRS/EDGE

CDMA-2000/EV-DO

W-CDMA/HSPA

WiMAX

LTE

Satellite

Others

– Short Range Wireless

Wi-Fi

Others

Topics Covered:

The report covers the following topics:

-Mobile advertising business models: Ad types, physical Ad dimensions, supporting technologies and revenue generation models

-Key market sectors for mobile advertising and their evolution

-Market drivers and challenges for the mobile advertising market

-A detailed assessment of the emerging tablet advertising submarket and its growth potential

-Key developments and opportunities in the industry

-Profiles and strategies of 34 key players in the mobile advertising market

-Strategic recommendations for advertisers, mobile advertising providers, wireless carriers and mobile device OEMs

-Global and regional market forecasts:

-Mobile advertising revenue forecasts: 2010 – 2020

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

� How big is the opportunity for mobile advertising, and what is the size of the total addressable market?

� What are the key use cases of mobile advertising?

� What are the key business models of mobile advertising and how can advertisers generate revenue?

� Do tablet advertising campaigns have a better Click-Through Rate (CTR) than smartphones?

� Which application & media categories will generate the highest amount of revenue through mobile advertising?

� What are the market drivers and barriers for the growth of mobile advertising?

� Which regions and countries will witness the highest level of revenue through mobile advertising?

� Who are the key players in the mobile advertising industry and what are their strategies?

� How can wireless carriers and mobile device OEMs capitalize on the mobile advertising opportunity?

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

– At present, the market for mobile advertising is still in its early years, and accounts for more than $21 Billion in global revenue

– Driven by a higher Click-Through Rate (CTR) and growing user penetration, the tablet segment of the market is expected to overtake smartphone based advertising revenues

– By the end of 2020, tablet advertising alone will generate more than $27 Billion in global revenue, following a CAGR of nearly 25% between 2014 and 2020. During the same year (2020) tablet shipments will reach nearly 600 Million annually

– In-app based mobile advertising is expected to significantly grow its revenue share over the coming years, accounting for over 25% of the total mobile advertising market by 2020

– Leveraging their demographics and real-time location data, wireless carriers are aggressively eyeing on opportunities to tap into the mobile advertising market

