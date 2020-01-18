Mobile Healthcare mHealth Bible Market Emerging Trends and Technology 2019 to 2020

With more than 7 Billion mobile network subscriptions worldwide, the mobile communications sector is rapidly gaining traction from a diverse range of vertical sectors. Healthcare is no exception to this trend.

As healthcare providers seek to maximize their patient outreach while minimizing costs, many view mobile healthcare (or mHealth) as the solution to improve healthcare cost-efficiency. mHealth refers to the usage of mobile communications technology & devices to enhance access to healthcare information, improve distribution of routine and emergency health services and provide diagnostic services.

Mobile network operators also view mHealth as a lucrative opportunity for the monetization of their mobile connectivity services. Given that most operators have established themselves as reputable consumer brands, they are also eyeing on opportunities to offer services beyond simple connectivity. Many operators already offer branded or co-branded end-to-end mHealth solutions to their customer bases.

In addition, mHealth offers a multitude to opportunities to the pharmaceutical industry ranging from R&D activities to securing the supply chain and, in the battle against counterfeit drugs.\

Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that the mHealth market will account for nearly $13 Billion in 2015 alone. Despite barriers relating to regulation, patient acceptance and privacy concerns, SNS Research estimates further growth at a CAGR of nearly 40% over the next 6 years.

This report presents an in-depth assessment of the global mHealth market. In addition to covering key market drivers, challenges, future roadmap, value chain analysis, deployment case studies, service/product strategies and strategic recommendations, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the mHealth market from 2014 till 2020. Historical revenue figures for 2010, 2012 and 2013 are also presented. The forecasts and historical revenue figures are individually segmented for 5 individual submarkets, 29 use case categories, 5 ecosystem player categories, 6 geographical regions and 34 countries.

Topics Covered:

The report covers the following topics:

– The scope and implementation of mHealth across the globe

– mHealth technology

– Market drivers and key benefits of mHealth

– Challenges and inhibitors to the mHealth ecosystem

– mHealth standardization and regulatory initiatives

– mHealth opportunities, use cases and applications

– mHealth deployment case studies

– Value chain analysis of the mHealth ecosystem and the recognition of key players in each segment of the value chain

– mHealth industry roadmap: 2010 – 2020

– Key trends in the mHealth ecosystem; mHealth regulation & security, adoption of cloud based mHealth services, alliances for ecosystem fortification, and the impact of LTE deployments

– The role of M2M and wearable technology in the mHealth ecosystem

– Profiles and strategies of key players in the mHealth market

– Strategic recommendations for mobile network operators, wireless infrastructure/device OEMs, application developers, healthcare service providers & pharmaceutical companies to capitalize on the mHealth opportunity

– In-depth analysis for 5 individual submarkets and their associated mHealth application use cases:

Pharmaceutical Applications

Medical Information & Healthcare Management

Healthcare & Fitness

Remote Consultation/Diagnostic Services

M2M, Wearable Technology, Sensor & Monitoring Applications

– Historical revenue figures and forecasts till 2020.

Key Findings:

The report has the following key findings:

– Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that mHealth market will account for over $13 Billion in 2015 alone

– Despite barriers relating to regulation, patient acceptance and privacy concerns, SNS Research estimates further growth at a CAGR of nearly 40% over the next 6 years

– SNS Research estimates that mHealth centric wearable devices will account for over 150 Million unit shipments by the end of 2020

– The widespread availability of high speed connectivity has opened up considerable opportunities for advanced mHealth applications such as remote video consultation

– Besides video applications, mobile network operators are also eyeing on other latency & bandwidth sensitive mHealth applications to capitalize on their recent LTE infrastructure upgrades. For example Londons Air Ambulance uses EEs LTE network for navigational support

– mHealth offers a multitude to opportunities to the pharmaceutical industry ranging from R&D activities to securing the supply chain and, in the battle against counterfeit drugs

– mHealth has the potential to dramatically reduce the costs of healthcare operations, while improving the quality of healthcare. SNS Research estimates that by the end of 2015, mHealth could represent up to $290 Billion in annual healthcare cost savings worldwide

Key Questions Answered:

The report package provides answers to the following key questions:

– What are the key market drivers and challenges for the mHealth ecosystem?

– What are the key applications of mHealth?

– How is the mHealth value chain structured and how will it evolve overtime?

– What opportunities does mHealth offer to mobile network operators,healthcare service providers, pharmaceutical companies and other players in the value chain?

– What strategies should mobile network operators, wireless infrastructure & device OEMs, healthcare service providers, pharmaceutical companies and application developers adopt to capitalize on the mHealth opportunity?

– How big is the mHealth market, and how much revenue will it generate in 2020?

– What will be the installed base of mHealth M2M connections in 2020?

– How many mHealth centric wearable devices will be shipped in 2020?

– What particular submarkets does the mHealth ecosystem constitute?

– What geographical regions, countries and submarkets offer the greatest growth potential for mHealth?

– Who are the key players in the mHealth market?

