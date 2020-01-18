Mobile Security mSecurity Market Technology Advancement, Expert Reviews And Analysis By 2020

Mobile networks around the globe generate more than 86 Exabytes of traffic annually. The immense volume of traffic together with the growing adoption of open source Operating System (OS) platforms such as Android has opened up new security threats. Mobile malware, SMS spam, cyber attacks and unlawful eavesdropping are an ever-increasing problem for enterprises, consumers and mobile network operators around the globe.

This has in turn led to significant investments in integrated security appliances and content security gateways by both enterprises and mobile network operators, besides opening doors for emerging submarkets such as mobile Security as a Service (SECaaS).

On the devices front, installation of anti-malware/anti-virus client software is fast becoming a de-facto requirement for most smart phones and tablets. Furthermore, mobile device OEMs are also integrating advanced biometrics such as fingerprint sensing into their smartphones and tablets, amid growing popularity of security sensitive opportunities such as mobile payments.

Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that mobile device and network security investments will account for nearly $11 Billion in 2014 alone. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 20% over the next 6 years.

The Mobile Security (mSecurity) Bible: 2014 – 2020 report presents an in-depth assessment of the global mobile device and network security market, and covers four individual submarkets. In addition to covering key market drivers, challenges, future roadmap, value chain analysis, deployment case studies and vendor service/product strategies for each submarket, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the mobile device and network security market from 2014 till 2020. Historical revenue figures for 2010 – 2013 are also presented. The forecasts and historical revenue figures are individually segmented for four submarkets, 17 product/service categories, six geographical regions and 34 countries.

Forecast Segmentation :

Mobile Device Security Hardware

– Semiconductors/Embedded Chip Security

– NFC

– Biometrics

Mobile Security & MDM (Mobile Device Management) Services

– On-premises Mobile Security MDM Services

– Cloud Based Mobile SEaaS (Security as a Service)

– Mobile Identity Management Services

Topics Covered:

The report covers the following topics:

– An in-depth analysis for four individual submarkets and their associated product/service categories: Mobile Network Infrastructure Security Software & Appliances, Mobile Device Client Security Software, Mobile Device Security Hardware and Mobile Security & MDM Services

– Value chain analysis for each submarket

– Key market drivers and challenges for each submarket

– Key trends for each submarket

– Case studies on product/service deployment for each submarket

– Profiles and strategies of over 70 key players in the market

– Strategic recommendations for vendors, enterprises and wireless carriers

– Market analysis and forecasts from 2010 till 2020

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

� How big is the mobile device and network security market, and what particular submarkets does it constitute?

� Who are the key players in each submarket?

� How is the value chain structured for each submarket and how will it evolve overtime?

� Which regions and countries will witness the highest percentage of growth in mobile security spending?

� What is the outlook of anti-virus, anti-malware and VPN client software adoption for mobile devices?

� Will recent privacy scandals have a negative impact on mobile security spending in the coming years?

� What known malware families are most dangerous for modern smartphones?

� What are the prospects of NFC as an authentication solution?

� What are the security vulnerabilities of LTE and WiFi networks?

� What are the prospects of RAN centric security products?

� How will M2M and the associated IoT ecosystem affect the mobile security market?

� How is BYOD adoption affecting enterprise mobile security strategies?

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

Enterprises and mobile network operators have made significant investments in integrated security appliances and content security gateways (including those specific to SMS/MMS security)

The installation of anti-malware/anti-virus client software is fast becoming a de-facto requirement for most smartphones and tablets

More than half of all enterprises allow the use of employed owned mobile devices on their networks. Enterprises thus continue to aggressively adopt SSL VPNs in their mobile security strategies to ensure connection security in addition to activity monitoring and control

Mobile Device Management (MDM) services providers are eyeing on opportunities for cloud based mobile security services that extend existing security policies to enterprise mobile devices to help secure data, reduce risk and protect the enterprise, which has created a new submarket for mobile Security as a Service (SEaaS)

As mobile networks move towards an all-IP environment, wireless carriers are increasingly taking an interest in RAN centric security products that can mitigate security threats to air interface signaling

