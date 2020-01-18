Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2025

Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market 2019

Silicon semiconductor products have evolved over time, with the creation of high precision semiconductor manufacturing equipments and the optimization of device configuration and wafer process. This contributed to the development of miniaturized and high performance electronic products which have become a major part in our daily lives.

In recent years, GaN (gallium nitride) and SiC (silicon Carbide) based semiconductors called the “Next Generation Power Semiconductors”have been receiving much attention. Compared to silicon, GaN and SiC have a wider band gap (Si:1.1, SiC:3.3, GaN:3.4), and therefore it is also called “Wide Band Gap Semiconductors”. Comparing the material properties, the figure of merit of SiC is 440 times greater, and GaN is 1130 times than that of Silicon. To fully utilize this material, development in the area of peripheral technology is currently underway. A more compact and highly efficient equipment can be created, by replacing conventional Si(Silicon) semiconductors with a GaN or SiC based new generation power semiconductor. The next generation power semiconductors are expected to open up a new field of opportunities for electronic equipments.

In 2018, the global Next-Generation Power Semiconductors market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Next-Generation Power Semiconductors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next-Generation Power Semiconductors development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Fortinet

Barracuda Networks

Juniper Networks

Palo Alto Networks

Forcepoint

Zscaler

Watchguard Technologies

Sophos Group

Check Point Software Technologies

Market analysis by product type

GaN

SiC

Market analysis by market

Renewable Energy

Hybrid & Electric Vehicle

Smart Homes

LED Lights

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Next-Generation Power Semiconductors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Next-Generation Power Semiconductors development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 GaN

1.4.3 SiC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.5.2 Renewable Energy

1.5.3 Hybrid & Electric Vehicle

1.5.4 Smart Homes

1.5.5 LED Lights

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Size

2.2 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Size by Regions (2018-2025)

2.2.2 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Share by Regions (2018-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

3 Key Players

3.1 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2019)

3.2 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market

3.5 Key Players Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

9 International Players Profiles

9.1 Cisco Systems

9.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Introduction

9.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Business (2018-2019)

9.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

9.2 Fortinet

9.2.1 Fortinet Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Introduction

9.2.4 Fortinet Revenue in Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Business (2018-2019)

9.2.5 Fortinet Recent Development

9.3 Barracuda Networks

9.3.1 Barracuda Networks Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Introduction

9.3.4 Barracuda Networks Revenue in Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Business (2018-2019)

9.3.5 Barracuda Networks Recent Development

9.4 Juniper Networks

9.4.1 Juniper Networks Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Introduction

9.4.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Business (2018-2019)

9.4.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

9.5 Palo Alto Networks

9.5.1 Palo Alto Networks Company Details

9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Introduction

9.5.4 Palo Alto Networks Revenue in Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Business (2017-2018)

9.5.5 Palo Alto Networks Recent Development

9.6 Forcepoint

9.6.1 Forcepoint Company Details

9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Introduction

9.6.4 Forcepoint Revenue in Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Business (2017-2018)

9.6.5 Forcepoint Recent Development

9.7 Zscaler

9.7.1 Zscaler Company Details

9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.7.3 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Introduction

9.7.4 Zscaler Revenue in Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Business (2018-2019)

9.7.5 Zscaler Recent Development

9.8 Watchguard Technologies

9.8.1 Watchguard Technologies Company Details

9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.8.3 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Introduction

9.8.4 Watchguard Technologies Revenue in Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Business (2018-2019)

9.8.5 Watchguard Technologies Recent Development

Continued…..

