Nylon Powders Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 2025

This report researches the worldwide Nylon Powders market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Nylon Powders breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Nylon Powders market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nylon Powders.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Nylon Powders capacity, production, value, price and market share of Nylon Powders in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

TORAY

Evonik

3D Systems

EOS

Silver Age

Farsoon

Nylon Powders Breakdown Data by Type

Powder Diameter: 100um

Powder Diameter: 55um

Powder Diameter: 30-50um

Nylon Powders Breakdown Data by Application

Selective laser Sintering (3D Printing)

Electrostatic Spraying

Fluid Bed Coating

High-end Coatings

Cosmetics

Nylon Powders Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Nylon Powders capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Nylon Powders manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Nylon Powders Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Nylon Powders Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Powder Diameter: 100um

1.4.3 Powder Diameter: 55um

1.4.4 Powder Diameter: 30-50um

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nylon Powders Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Selective laser Sintering (3D Printing)

1.5.3 Electrostatic Spraying

1.5.4 Fluid Bed Coating

1.5.5 High-end Coatings

1.5.6 Cosmetics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Nylon Powders Production

2.1.1 Global Nylon Powders Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Nylon Powders Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Nylon Powders Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Nylon Powders Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Nylon Powders Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Nylon Powders Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 TORAY

8.1.1 TORAY Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nylon Powders

8.1.4 Nylon Powders Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Evonik

8.2.1 Evonik Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nylon Powders

8.2.4 Nylon Powders Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 3D Systems

8.3.1 3D Systems Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nylon Powders

8.3.4 Nylon Powders Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 EOS

8.4.1 EOS Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nylon Powders

8.4.4 Nylon Powders Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Silver Age

8.5.1 Silver Age Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nylon Powders

8.5.4 Nylon Powders Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

