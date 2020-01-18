Omega-3 2018 Global Market Key Players – DSM, BASF, EPAX, Golden Omega, TASA, Omega Protein, Croda – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Omega-3 in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Currently, omega-3 is mainly distributed in Europe, North America, South America and China. Europe was the largest consumption region holding 37.40% of global share, while China consumption takes only 7.75% of global omega-3 in 2016. Manufactures are limited by regional distribution of fish resources. This industry is mainly concentrated in areas which have rich aquatic resources.

The market concentrate is rather dispersion, DSM, BASF, EPAX, Golden Omega, TASA, Omega Protein, Croda, Marine Ingredients, GC Rieber, Polaris are main manufacturers and the total share of top 3 is 37.67% in 2016, and the top 5 takes 48.30% of global production.

The worldwide market for Omega-3 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 14900 million US$ in 2023, from 10400 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

