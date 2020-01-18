Online to Offline Commerce market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 136 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

O2O (online to offline) refers to a new-type e-commerce model in which through the websites in the online shopping malls or their own websites, the merchants show the information of products and services to customers; meanwhile, through QR code, APP or location based service (LBS), customers login the online stores or filter the online products and services and then make the order and pay the bills, but they validate and experience the consumptions offline. This model not only meets the personalized demand of customers, but also helps the merchants to propagate their information of products and services faster, farther and wider.

Growth of the online travel market is driven by the increase in internet penetration, rise in disposable income of people in emerging markets, and ease of comparing a variety of travel options online. Market players are introducing innovative travel and vacation package deals to assist travelers in making sound travel decisions as per their spending capability, such as affordable packages for international destination, discounts on car rentals and cash back on international flights.

This report studies the Online to Offline Commerce Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Online to Offline Commerce market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of Online to Offline Commerce: Online to Offline Commerce Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a swot analysis of the key vendors.

According to this study, over the next five years the Online to Offline Commerce market will register a 15.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 242700 million by 2024, from US$ 119200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online to Offline Commerce business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online to Offline Commerce market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Online to Offline Commerce value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Group-Buying Platform

Online Shopping Platform

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Travel and Tourism

Hotel Booking

Ridesharing

Restaurant

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Booking Holdings

Expedia

Uber

Didi Chuxing

Airbnb

Ctrip

com

Meituan Dianping

com

Tuniu Corporation

Fang Holdings Limited

Leju Holding Limited

Alibaba Health

Ping An Good Doctor

Grab Holdings

eHi Auto Services Limited

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Highlights of the Global Online to Offline Commerce report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Online to Offline Commerce market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online to Offline Commerce market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Online to Offline Commerce market by identifying its various subsegments.

by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Online to Offline Commerce players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Online to Offline Commerce with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online to Offline Commerce submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

