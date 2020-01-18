Pharma Knowledge Management Software Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2026
Global Pharma Knowledge Management Software Market
Description
The pharma knowledge management software allows to identify, captures, evaluates, retrieve, and share the information. This information can provide source of knowledge about various kind of drug development process and offers at a glance view of pharmaceutical knowledge management strategy. It also provides the knowledge held within the social networks that can help to know about various kind of herbs, drugs, diseases and others in pharmaceutical industry.
The adoption of advanced technologies as artificial intelligence, machine learning and the Internet of Things has embarked the knowledge management in pharmaceutical industry to the next level.
This report focuses on the global Pharma Knowledge Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pharma Knowledge Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
Callidus Software
SAP
Exo Platform
Theum
Altair Engineering
Mangoapps
Suiterx
Lucidea
Nuance Communications
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Andriod
Windows
IOS
Market segment by Application, split into
Medical Biotechnology
Animal Biotechnology
Agricultural Biotechnology
Environmental Biotechnology
Academics
Forensic Biotechnology
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Pharma Knowledge Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Andriod
1.4.3 Windows
1.4.4 IOS
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Pharma Knowledge Management Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Medical Biotechnology
1.5.3 Animal Biotechnology
1.5.4 Agricultural Biotechnology
1.5.5 Environmental Biotechnology
1.5.6 Academics
1.5.7 Forensic Biotechnology
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Oracle
12.1.1 Oracle Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Pharma Knowledge Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Pharma Knowledge Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.2 Callidus Software
12.2.1 Callidus Software Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Pharma Knowledge Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 Callidus Software Revenue in Pharma Knowledge Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Callidus Software Recent Development
12.3 SAP
12.3.1 SAP Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Pharma Knowledge Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Pharma Knowledge Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 SAP Recent Development
12.4 Exo Platform
12.4.1 Exo Platform Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Pharma Knowledge Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 Exo Platform Revenue in Pharma Knowledge Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Exo Platform Recent Development
12.5 Theum
12.5.1 Theum Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Pharma Knowledge Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 Theum Revenue in Pharma Knowledge Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Theum Recent Development
12.6 Altair Engineering
12.6.1 Altair Engineering Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Pharma Knowledge Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 Altair Engineering Revenue in Pharma Knowledge Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Altair Engineering Recent Development
