Photorejuvenation Equipment Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2020

Photorejuvenation is a popular skin treatment method. Photorejuvenation equipment comprises various light emitting diodes (LED), lasers, intense pulsed light and other thermal methods for the skin treatment. The use of photorejuvenation therapy is very extensive and often used as an alternative for expensive skin treatments such as plastic surgery. Photorejuvenation based skin treatments are used widely in various skin diseases such as acne, acne scars, rosacea, matted telangiectasia, lentigines cherry, angioma and spider angioma, red or blue facial and leg veins. It is also used in application such as birthmark and tattoo removal, and hair removal

Photorejuvenation technology uses high intensity light emitting device (such as laser and LED). Photorejuvenation therapy is useful in enhancing skin quality, removal of fine wrinkles from the facial skin, removal of skin marks and spots, and some of the other treatment such as age spots, sun spots, and freckles.

On the basis of various technology of the photorejuvenation the global photorejuvenation equipment market can be segmented in three broad categories namely mechanical (such as LED and laser), thermal (such as thermage) and chemical (such as chemical peels).

Cost effectiveness of photorejuvenation over its counterparts such as plastic surgery is one of the major drivers of the market. In addition photorejuvenation treatments take little or no downtime and cause very few side effects compare to other skin treatment methods. More over the growing inspiration to look young and charming among the aging population is further driving the global photorejuvenation equipment market.

Suspicion of skin cancer around the treatment area, speculation regarding hypersensitivity to light and some time unrealistic expectations of consumers, are acting as some of the major challenges for the global photo rejuvenation equipment market.

North America is the largest market for photorejuvenation equipment in 2013 followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is one of the fasted growing markets of photorejuvenation equipment market attributed to the growing demand from Japan, China and South Korea. The photorejuvenation treatment equipment market is still in nascent stage in Asia Pacific and with increasing purchasing power of the consumers coupled with rising healthcare industries it is expected that market will grow at healthy rate in coming years.

Some of the leading companies operating in global photorejuvenation Equipment Market include, Abbott Medical Optics, AESCULIGHT LLC, Alcon Inc., Biolitec AG., Candela Corp., Deka Laser, Dornier Medtech GMBH, Erchonia medical, LISA laser products, Lumenis Ltd., Nidek company ltd., and Vascular solution Inc.